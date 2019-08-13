New Albany and East Union will take the field on Saturday in jamboree action as they kickoff the 2019 season with the two quarters of play. New Albany will face 3A Water Valley at Oxford High School's field while East Union makes the long trek to East Mississippi Community College to face Noxapater of Division 1A.
New Albany had a record of 7-5 for the 2018 campaign and were eliminated in the first round of 4A football playoffs by Noxubee County by a 28-3 final in their first year under Coach Cody Stubblefield.
Water Valley won the Division 3A State Championship in 2018 as they defeated Seminary 34-28 to finish the year 14-2.
East Union won their first-ever division football title in 2018 as they went 4-0 in Division 1-2A and wrapped up the season 7-4. The Urchins lost to Lake in their opening round playoff game by a final of 27-0.
Noxapater went 10-3 for the 2018 football season and lost to East Marion in the first round of 1A playoffs.
Saturday will mark the first start for Bulldog quarterback Charlie Lott who succeeds Loden Bolen, a four year starter.
Lott will have Kalob Adair and Isaiah Cohran as his primary targets at receiver. Adair led the Bulldog receiving corps with 42 receptions for 690 and four touchdowns while Cohran had 38 catches for 508 yards and eight touchdowns.
Linebackers Jackson Formsma and Adrian Garcia return for the Bulldogs defensively. Formsma had 85 total tackles while Garcia finished the season with 57.
Caleb McDonald returns to handle the kicking chores for New Albany, he totaled 55 points for the 2018 year.
East Union will return Ty Walton in the quarterback position for 2019 and the Urchins will look to have a more pass-oriented offense under his direction. Walton completed 81 of 135 1053 passes for 10 touchdowns in 2018.
The Urchins lost leading rusher Joel Wilkinson to graduation and will look to Micah Fulgham and Sam Murray as possible replacements.
Leading the Urchin defense for 2019 will be Micah Ellis (57 total tackles) and Edgar Zapata (56 total tackles).
East Union vs Noxapater will start at 3:00 on Saturday afternoon at the EMCC football field in Scooba.
New Albany vs Water Valley will start at 7:00 Saturday night at Bobby Holcomb Field at Oxford Middle School which was formerly the high school campus.