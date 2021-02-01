PONTOTOC • New Albany's playoff run ran into the ditch on Friday as the Bulldogs lost 2-0 to Pontotoc at the infamous "Ditch" in Pontotoc.
The first Pontotoc goal came in the 21st minute as Spencer Bass connected on a free kick opportunity for the Warriors and give them the 1-0 lead.
"The first half was a stalemate on goal scoring chances, the kid from Pontotoc hit an unbelievable set piece goal to open up the scoring," New Albany coach Caryl Vogel said. "We had missed one or two half chances earlier in the half. The second goal came pretty soon after the first."
The second Pontotoc goal in fact came only four minutes late as Kevin Martinez found net in the 25th minute for the final verdict of 2-0.
New Albany had a few opportunities later in the match, but could not finish to register a goal.
"Second half we missed a PK with about 20 minutes left in the game, as well as a couple of open chances that wouldn’t fall for us," Vogel said.
Vogel pointed to some keys to the outcome in his observation of Friday's contest.
"Two things really defined our season and the success we had throughout it," he said. "We had only conceded two goals in one match prior to Friday night, and it was a decisive win. In addition to our strong defensive stance, we did a tremendous job on capitalizing on our chances in close matches.
"Unfortunately, we were not able to continue those trends on Friday night. I told the boys prior to the game, it was going to come down to three things: Effort, decision making, and a bit of luck."
Friday night it was apparent that neither good fortune or luck would be on the Bulldog sideline as the breaks just did not go their way.
"I think the first two things were there for us Friday night, but we just lacked that bit of fortune," Vogel said. "Credit to Pontotoc, they did a great job of limiting our goal scoring threats and limiting our chances on the night. Much of the game was played in the middle of the field.
"We were able to create some good chances, and for the most part limit theirs. It was a hard fought battle on both sides, as it always is between us. I hate that our season had to end this way, but I am extremely proud of the effort and all these boys accomplished throughout the season."
New Albany had survived a hard-fought 110 minute overtime match with a talented West Lauderdale team on Tuesday that went all the way to a penalty kick finish to determine the winner. Vogel did not think that the previous match caused a drain on the emotions and fitness of his Bulldog team.
"I don’t think the OT match had a huge impact on us," he said. "The boys had two and a half days of rest to come back. Pontotoc had to travel to Kosciusko and played a close 1-0 match for 80 minutes on Tuesday night as well."
Friday marked the final game for several Bulldog seniors who either started or had significant playing time over the season and impacted the play in the 19-3 record.
"The boys really stepped it up this season, especially the senior class," Vogel said. "Alejandro Rodriguez and Brian Romero helped lead a backline with two new starters. In the midfield, Uriel Aguirre played a huge role for us as our defensive mid. Up top, Parker Clayton and Dani Avila both contributed 20-plus goals on the season. In addition to these seniors, we had many juniors - 8th graders step up in times of need."
Vogel also saw his nine year career as head coach of the New Albany boys soccer team come to a conclusion as he will be moving on to head the Blue Mountain College Men's soccer program now. He took time and reflected on his years with the teams and school and how it impacted his life.
"It has been a blessing for me to have the opportunity to coach and teach in the New Albany School District for the past nine years," Vogel said. "The people that I have met, friends that I have made, and relationships that I have developed are what I will cherish the most. From players, to parents, and coworkers, I couldn’t have asked for a better place to begin my coaching career.
"The support from the community, media, school district has been phenomenal. New Albany soccer will always hold a special place in my heart, and I look forward to seeing the continued growth and success it will have in the future."