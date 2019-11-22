NEW ALBANY - New Albany scored three goals in the first 16 minutes of play against Saltillo boys and went on to win convincingly by a 7-2.
"It was extremely important for us to come out strong and ease the nerves of our players," New Albany coach Caryl Vogel said.
John Davis got the scoring started for the Bulldogs as he connected on a shot after he got a 1v1 opportunity against the Saltillo keeper in the sixth minute to give the Bulldogs the 1-0 lead.
Parker Clayton followed in the 13th minute with his goal from 10 yards out to put New Albany up 2-0.
A handball outside the box by the Saltillo led to the next goal. Brain Gonzalez scored on the set piece in the 16th minute from 20 yards away for the 3-0 advantage.
Romero scored again in the 29th minute on a penalty kick following a Saltillo foul inside the 18. Two minutes later, Romero struck again on a second set piece from 40 yards out to get the hat trick and stake the Bulldogs to a 5-0 lead.
"Brian Romero had a great night with two set piece goals and a PK finish," Vogel said. "He is a rock for us at the back as well. I hope he can continue to be a threat for us in the future on set pieces."
Saltillo finally got on the scoreboard in the 35th minute as Hunter Davis found net and the teams went to half at 5-1.
Dani Avila scored the first goal in the second half from 15 yards away to give the Bulldogs a 6-1 advantage, but Saltillo countered with a score in the 61st minute off Kyle Patterson's goal.
Max Spencer scored the final goal of the contest in the 78th minute on a breakaway to give the Bulldogs the 7-2 win. Three Bulldogs picked up assists in the match - Perez, Romero and Jorge Favela.
"I think our midfield did another great job defensively, Dillan Reynoso cpoming in as a freshman making his first start, put in a good performance," Vogel said. "Our wingers Uriel Aguirre and Parker Clayton gave their back line fits all night."
New Albany was able to insert some younger players with the large first half lead and allow them to get some valuable minutes on the pitch.
"We tried to keep the players fresh throughout the game and gain experience for some players," Vogel said. "I thought all our players did a fantastic job putting in maximum effort and executing what we had worked on in training."
(G) Saltillo 4, New Albany 0
Saltillo broke a scoreless tie in the 47th minute and went on to score a total of four goals in a span of 13 minutes to defeat New Albany 4-0. Lady Tigers with goals were Haley Kimble, Lydia Covington, AC Crouch and Autumn McHenry (own goal).