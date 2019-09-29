NEW ALBANY - Hunter Jones led the Amory Panthers through the air and on the ground, throwing three touchdowns and running for the two other scores in Amory’s 35-14 win over New Albany on Friday.
Amory also got a key turnover early in the third quarter to lead to their third TD of the night.
“We had a big turnover there in the second half that really swung the momentum for us. I thought we controlled the ball well all night and thought we were able to run the ball some,” Amory coach Allen Glenn said.
Jones finished the night 14 for 22 for 227 yards and three touchdowns. Jay Hampton caught passes of 87 and 28 yards for scores, and Braxton Griffin had a 7-yard reception on the other passing TD.
New Albany was able to keep the game close as it scored midway through the third quarter to tighten the score at 21-14 after a Charlie Lott to Isaiah Cohran touchdown pass of 47 yards, but Amory drove 65 yards on the next possession and took a 28-14 lead into the fourth quarter.
“I think Amory did a good job tonight, they came in here and played well, hit some big plays in the passing game, and they were able to consistently run the ball,” New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. “We played well at times, we hit some big plays answered some scores with scores of our own, but we didn’t do it well enough. We didn’t make enough plays and contain their offense.”
Extra points
• Turning Point: Amory got a key strip and recovery on the second play from scrimmage in the second half, and the Panthers drove eight plays to score and take a two-touchdown lead.
• Point Man: Hunter Jones had a hand in all five Amory scores as he threw for three scores and ran for the other two.
• Talking Point: “We hit some big plays tonight, something that we hadn’t done in the last couple of weeks as far as big, explosive plays.” – Amory coach Allen Glenn.
Notes
• Amory’s Jay Hampton caught touchdown passes of 28 and 87 yards to lead the Panthers.
• Jaylin Nathan stripped the New Albany ball carrier and gained possession for the Panthers early in the third quarter.
• Amory and New Albany both wrap up their non-division schedule with 4-2 records. Amory entertains Kossuth next Friday, while New Albany is off.