New Albany kept up their winning ways in the opening round of the 4A boys basketball playoffs as they disposed of the Louisville Wildcats by a 82-62 final on Tuesday at Memorial Gymnasium.
The Bulldogs rolled to a 41-22 lead at the half and continued to power up the offense in the third quarter as they led 62-43 after the third period.
"We played with a high level of energy tonight, total team effort," New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said.
A.I. had 20 points and seven rebounds, Michael Smith hit for 18 points and had 11 rebounds, Trey Berry scored 10 points and pulled down 16 rebounds to pace the Bulldogs and Kam Carter finished with 12 points and nine assists.
New Albany advances to the second round on Thursday and will face the Shannon Red Raiders at home at 6:00. Shannon defeated Gentry 67-62 on Tuesday.