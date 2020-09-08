PONTOTOC • Just four weeks after being asked to join the football team as the kicker, Ashton Maffett was carried off the field by his teammates.
Maffett, a junior, made all five of his PATs and kicked the game-winning field goal to lead Pontotoc over New Albany, 38-35, in overtime in the season opener on Friday night.
“I’m just excited to be here and blessed to be here,” Maffett said. “I love those guys and those guys show me the support I needed. I knew what I needed to do to get it done.
“It was a great time being out there for the first time.”
Pontotoc (1-0) looked dead in the water after the first half. New Albany’s CJ Hill scored two first-half touchdowns and quarterback Joe Mathis threw two touchdown passes as the Bulldogs (0-1) led 27-7 at halftime.
Pontotoc had only 63 yards of offense at the half.
To start the second half, New Albany fumbled the kickoff return and Jemarkus Whitfield made them pay. He scored a 4-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 13 points. After Pontotoc forced a punt, Whitfield scored from 38 yards out to cut the lead to 27-21.
“We just stayed with it and pounded it up the middle a little bit more and just busted a few runs,” Whitfield said of the second-half adjustments in the run game. “I just stayed with it and when they came down a little bit, I just bounced outside and it opened up for me.”
Early in the fourth quarter, Pontotoc’s Marty Reel returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown. Maffett’s PAT gave the Warriors a 28-27 lead. Whitfield then scored another touchdown to put Pontotoc up 35-27 with 5:35 left.
New Albany scored its first touchdown of the second half and converted a two-point conversion to tie the game, 35-35, with four minutes left.
New Albany fumbled on the first carry of overtime, then Pontotoc came out and was held scoreless on its first three downs. But on 4th-and-6, Maffett drained his first career field goal to put the Warriors on top.
New Albany will host Booneville on Friday at 7:00 at Kitchens Field.