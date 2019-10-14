NEW ALBANY - New Albany ground out a 19-0 win over North Pontotoc in Division 1-4A action on Thursday night as the Bulldogs kept feeding the ball to running back CJ Hill and he kept grinding out the yardage.
“After we scored the second touchdown I think it became evident that we could control the line of scrimmage,” New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. “Our offensive line was playing well, CJ Hill was running the ball well and he got it a lot. I don’t know what the time of possession was, but we had it a whole lot more than they did.”
New Albany scored on its first possession as they drove 73 yards in 12 plays with Hill scoring from 1 yard out.
The conversion failed and New Albany led 6-0 with 3:18 left in the period.
The Bulldogs drove 70 yards near the end of the first half to score their second touchdown as Charlie Lott hit Ramaryon Crawford with a 32-yard pass. The pass for two was incomplete and the teams went to half with New Albany leading 12-0.
Hill scored the final New Albany touchdown with 1:45 left in the third period on a 30-yard run. Caleb McDonald’s kick made the score 19-0.
Extra points
Turning Point: North Pontotoc had a first and 10 at the New Albany 15 in the second quarter following a mishandled punt snap and came away with no points as back-to-back sacks by Adrian Garcia and Parker Formsma on third and fourth down stopped the threat.
Point Man: CJ Hill of New Albany scored two for the Bulldogs on runs of 30 and 1 yards. Hill had 27 carries for 183 yards.
Talking Point: “I think they won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball and that was the difference in the ball game. They won at the point of attack, and when that happens it can be hard to overcome things.” – North Pontotoc coach Andy Crotwell.
Notes
• New Albany’s defense posted its first shutout of the season.
• Charlie Lott had a touchdown pass of 32 yards to Ramaryon Crawford.
• New Albany will host Corinth 6-1 (1-0) next week while North Pontotoc will play Tishomingo County 2-6 (0-2) in 1-4A.