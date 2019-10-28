IUKA - New Albany weathered the elements and used a bruising ground attack to defeat Tishomingo County 34-13 in Division 1-4A football on Friday night.
The contest was played in a steady downpour with less than favorable conditions, which favored the run offensively.
“When the weather is the way it is you just establish the run game and run the ball,” New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said.
New Albany established that ground game on the first series as CJ Hill took the first snap of the game and motored 63 yards down to the Tishomingo one. He plunged in for the game’s first score on the next play.
Hill added a second touchdown minutes later to spot the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead with 4:38 left in the quarter.
Tishomingo County got a break with 44.7 second left as the New Albany ball carrier was stripped of the ball and Triek Duckett ran 43 yards with the fumble to pull the Braves to within a score at 14-7.
However, New Albany was not to be denied on the ground attack and Shamarquces Smith gave the Bulldogs a 21-7 lead at the half with his 28-yard touchdown.
Mason Simmons had the play of the game in the third quarter as he picked up a bouncing punt at his one and raced 99 yards for the score to put New Albany up 27-7.
Extra points
Turning Point: New Albany took the opening possession and needed only two plays to score. CJ Hill carried the ball on both plays with the first carry being a 63-yarder.
Point Man: Hill scored three of New Albany’s touchdowns on runs of 1, 12 and 27 yards.
Talking Point: “They (Tishomingo County) couldn’t do anything against us, our defense played extremely well and they were physical, I don’t think they had anything in the first half offensively.” – New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield
Notes
• Triek Duckett had the lone highlight for Tishomingo County as he picked up a Bulldog fumble and returned it 43 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter.
• New Albany’s Mason Simmons scooped up a punt at his one-yard line and raced down the New Albany sideline for a 99-yard return.
• New Albany improves to 6-3 and 2-1 in Division 1-4A with the win and will close out their season at Ripley. Tishomingo County ended its year at 2-8 and 0-4.