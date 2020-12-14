New Albany placed a large number of players on the All-Division team in 1-4A following their second place finish in 2020. Bulldogs that were recognized for their exploits on the gridiron included: 

2020 Region 1-4A Super 22 Team

• Special Teams MVP Caleb McDonald

• Defensive MVP A.I. Nugent

• Offensive MVP CJ Hill

Offense

• QB Joe Mathis 

• WR Isaiah Cohran

• WR Cameron Knox

• OL Adam Conlee

• OL Tre Dean

Defense

• DL Carson Gault

• LB Jackson Formsma

• DB Mason Simmons

First Team All-Region

Offense

• OL Parker Formsma 

• Milton Regalado

Defense 

• LB Shamarquces Smith

• LB Lewis Creekmore

• DB Artaveion High

• Ramaryon Crawford

