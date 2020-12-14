New Albany placed a large number of players on the All-Division team in 1-4A following their second place finish in 2020. Bulldogs that were recognized for their exploits on the gridiron included:
2020 Region 1-4A Super 22 Team
• Special Teams MVP Caleb McDonald
• Defensive MVP A.I. Nugent
• Offensive MVP CJ Hill
Offense
• QB Joe Mathis
• WR Isaiah Cohran
• WR Cameron Knox
• OL Adam Conlee
• OL Tre Dean
Defense
• DL Carson Gault
• LB Jackson Formsma
• DB Mason Simmons
First Team All-Region
Offense
• OL Parker Formsma
• Milton Regalado
Defense
• LB Shamarquces Smith
• LB Lewis Creekmore
• DB Artaveion High
• Ramaryon Crawford