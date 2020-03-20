New Albany had three boys to earn all-division in 1-4A soccer and three girls. Both teams had two players to make honorable mention. 

Members of the boys team to make first team all-division were John Davis, Max Spencer and Brian Romero. Honorable mention honors went to Braulio Cuellar and Cristian Perez. 

All-division members of the girls team were Caroline King, Katherine Gonzalez and Catherine Truemper. Lady Bulldogs that received honorable mention were Sammi Jo Doyle and Maggie Jo Everett. 

First Team All-Division in 1-4A Boys soccer

John Davis

Max Spencer

Brian Romero 

Honorable Mention

Cristian Perez

Braulio Cuellar

First Team All-Division in 1-4A Girls soccer

Caroline King

Katherine Gonzalez

Catherine Truemper

Honorable Mention

Sammi Jo Doyle

Maggie Jo Everett

