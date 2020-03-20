New Albany had three boys to earn all-division in 1-4A soccer and three girls. Both teams had two players to make honorable mention.
Members of the boys team to make first team all-division were John Davis, Max Spencer and Brian Romero. Honorable mention honors went to Braulio Cuellar and Cristian Perez.
All-division members of the girls team were Caroline King, Katherine Gonzalez and Catherine Truemper. Lady Bulldogs that received honorable mention were Sammi Jo Doyle and Maggie Jo Everett.
First Team All-Division in 1-4A Boys soccer
John Davis
Max Spencer
Brian Romero
Honorable Mention
Cristian Perez
Braulio Cuellar
First Team All-Division in 1-4A Girls soccer
Caroline King
Katherine Gonzalez
Catherine Truemper
Honorable Mention
Sammi Jo Doyle
Maggie Jo Everett