The New Albany Bulldogs return several key pieces to their team for the 2019-20 season and will be led by sharpshooters Mitchell Shettles and Isaiah Ball as Coach Scotty Shettles enters his second year with the Bulldogs.
"We've got a total of five seniors, four of them played last year, so we are returning all of our starters," Shettles said. Two of our seniors (Shettles and Ball) were starters and we are looking for them to be leaders, so we are hoping they can take us a long way this season."
Mitchell averaged 19 points a game while Ball averaged 18 points during the 2018-19 season. Mitchell hit 91 three-pointers for the Bulldogs and Ball connected on 62. Ball also was the team leader in assists with 84 plus steals with 49.
New Albany returns their leading rebounder in Artaveion High who pulled down 156 last season while averaging 11 points per contest.
"We have had a guy to move in, Michael Cayson, who could possibly be one of our starters this year," Shettles said. "We like what he does on the floor also. Reed Harris is another senior that returns for us.
"We are excited about our senior group, but we also have got a good junior and sophomore group."
High leads the junior class and the Bulldogs look to him to be an even better player this year. Mason Simmons is another junior that played as a reserve last season and Shettles likes what he does does on the floor as well.
Another new face for the Bulldogs is junior Trey Berry and this gives New Albany a lot of options.
"Our sophomore group is probably the most talented group that I've had since I've been here," Shettles said. "I had them last year as freshmen and two of these guys played a good bit and Michael Smith started."
Albert McDonald, Kam Carter and Kevin Hernandez are younger players that Shettles says he is not afraid to play in any game because he thinks all three are ready to play as sophomores.
"I'm excited about the whole group, so we are looking forward to getting it started," Shettles said. "We've got to play together as a team, we've got a lot of kids that can play, but can we play together as a team and can we gel as a unit?
"Also our defense has got to be better and we have been stressing to them in practice that we have got to play defense for 32 minutes."