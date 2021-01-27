NEW ALBANY • New Albany and West Lauderdale boys engaged in a classic soccer playoff match in Tuesday's first round playoff match that eventually went to the Bulldogs by a 1-0 decision. New Albany won the match in penalty kicks by a 4-3 margin.
The teams battled through regulation, two 10-minute overtimes, two 5-minute golden goal overtimes before it all came down to one-on-one matchups with PK's. Regulation and overtime ended with the teams tied 0-0.
"We've been in PK's before, division matches in PK's, non-division matches in PK's, so I think that the boys were prepared for it," New Albany boys coach Caryl Vogel said. "It's a pressure-making moment and I thought the boys handled it well.
"After that many minutes of soccer (110), your legs are tired, your mind is tired, you have to regroup and recompose yourself and step up to take that kick. It's not as easy as it looks, but we made them all."
The teams matched goals on the first two PK opportunities as Eli Mejia and Dani Avila connected for New Albany. Uriel Aguirre gave the Bulldogs the advantage with his goal while West Lauderdale missed outside the post on their third attempt.
Parker Clayton put the Bulldogs up 4-3 with his conversion and the fifth shot by the Knights clanked off the front of the right post to send the Bulldogs to the win and move them into the second round.
The overtime periods offered a few opportunities for looks on the goal for both teams, but neither could find net.
"We tried find space behind their back line, but they did a great job tonight, they ran a formation that we hadn't seen this year and it gave us fits," Vogel said. "They overloaded the midfield, but we made some adjustments at the half, brought a player back to be a little more defensive.
"Tonight, we were just lacking that final ball and against opponents like West Lauderdale that's going to happen sometimes. We've got to fix it because we are going into another battle this weekend. One thing about us is we can win pretty and we can win ugly, that's just a testament to what the guys are willing to put in to get a result. We had a lot of unselfish play, a lot of mental engagement for a long period of time."
Vogel mentioned a couple of Bulldogs that made major contributions on the night to help in the win.
"We had some players step up for us tonight, Bryan Betancourt came on huge for us at right back, made some key contributions there and everyone else did their roles as well. Ray Bright (keeper) stepped up tonight and I'm really proud of them."
New Albany improves to 19-2 on the year and will travel to Pontotoc for their second round match.
(G) Newton County 3, New Albany 2 (OT)
Newton County's Ella Claire Thornton netted the game winning shot at the seven minute mark of the second 10 minute overtime period. The teams ended regulation tied 2-2.
New Albany's Caroline King had sent it to overtime with her PK goal in the 76th minute following a foul inside the 18.
"I was pleased to see that we never gave up, we were down 2-1 and came back to tie it right before overtime," New Albany girls coach Bert Anderson said. "This is one of those games where nobody made any mistakes, everybody made plays and they just made one more play than we did."
King scored the game's opening goal on a breakaway in the fifth minute. Kaylee Avant tied it for Newton County with her goal in the 34th minute and the score was 1-1 at the half.
Avant scored again in the 50th minute to give Newton County the 2-1 lead.
"It was hard to accept, but it was a great playoff game," Anderson said.