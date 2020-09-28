AMORY • New Albany won the battle in the trenches on Friday night as the Bulldogs handed Amory their first loss of the season, 31-10.
New Albany was dominant on both sides of the football for the majority of the night.
“Our defense played well all night, they flew around and we challenged them to be more physical and I think that they did that,” New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. “Up front during the second half I thought that we took over at times and our offensive line matched that physicalness. I don’t there was any doubt that we were more physical tonight.”
New Albany got the lone score in the opening quarter as Caleb McDonald hit a 35-yard field goal for the 3-0 lead.
The Bulldog drove 64 yards in the second quarter with CJ Hill plowing in from the three for the first touchdown of the night and the PAT made it 10-0.
Bryn Camp put the Panthers on the scoreboard right before half with his 18-yard field goal and the teams went to half at 10-3. Shamarquces Smith and Jackson Formsma combined on a touchdown-saving tackle of Hunter Jones at the Bulldog one to force the field goal.
Hill added another touchdown in the third period to give the Bulldogs a 17-3 lead as New Albany drove 62 yards in eight plays for the score.
Amory struck back quickly as Jay Hampton caught a 91-yard pass from Jones to pull within seven on a third and 17 situation from the Panther nine.
A.I. Nugent came back to score right before the quarter ended on a 19-yard run for the 24-10 lead after three. Nugent carried the ball four times for 36 yards and also caught a pass of seven yards to propel the Bulldogs on the 83-yard drive.
Joe Mathis hit Mason Simmons on a 4-yard pass for the final Bulldog score. Simmons had made the final score possible with his interception at the Bulldog 35.
Extra Points
Turning Point: After Amory had closed to within a touchdown at 17-10 in the third quarter, New Albany came back with an answer as they drove 83 yards in 10 plays to regain a two touchdown lead at 24-10.
Point Man: CJ Hill scored two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs’ potent ground attack.
Talking Point: “Honestly I just thought that we got physically whipped all night at the line of scrimmage from an offensive standpoint, I thought that their defensive front and defensive box really put pressure on us all night. We had a hard time protecting our quarterback and a hard time establishing our running game and when you can’t do that, you’re not going to be very successful offensively.” – Amory coach Allen Glenn.
Note
Amory (3-1) travels to Kossuth in division play next week while New Albany (2-2) has an open date.