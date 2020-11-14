LOUISVILLE - New Albany saw their hopes of a deep run in the 4A football playoffs run come to an end with a 28-15 loss at Louisville. The Wildcats scored a couple of touchdowns each half while limiting the Bulldogs to only one during the frames.
The first half was a tightly fought affair as both teams fought to overcome early miscues that resulted in a 14-8 lead for Louisville.
"Going into the half, I'm thinking we are right there in it, we've made some mistakes early, but the the guys battled the first half and they battled the second half," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. "They continued to play hard, they played physical and we were only down 14-8, we were in good shape.
"We had gotten some big stops defensively, however we didn't start the game out like we would have liked to. Jumped offsides and ended up getting behind the sticks and were forced to punt. The snap got away from us and as a result we are at our four yard line, but the defense holds and doesn't give up any points. Great effort there."
The Bulldog defense dug in and threw back three rushing attempts by the Wildcats to stifle an early scoring opportunity from inside the five. They forced a field goal attempt from 14 yards which was no good and New Albany took possession at their 20.
Louisville later scored the game's opening touchdown on a 10-play drive which was assisted by two defensive penalties for offsides. Jace Hudspeth sneaked the ball in from a yard away and Louisville would lead 7-0 after a quarter.
Louisville scored early in the second quarter as Hudspeth hit Jarvis Rush on a 46-yard TD pass to extend the Wildcat advantage to 14-0 with 11:17 left in the first half.
New Albany answered later in the half as they drove 44 yards in four plays to score their initial touchdown on CJ Hill's four yard run. The Bulldogs went to the swinging gate formation on the extra point and Hill took the snap and ran it in to cut the Wildcat lead to 14-8 with 7:21 left.
The Bulldogs had an opportunity to put more points on the board right before the half as they drove from the Louisville 42 to the 13, but had to settle for a field goal attempt as the half expired which was no good and the teams went to the half at 14-8.
Louisville pinned the Bulldogs deep in their own territory for New Albany's first possession of the second half and Ty Cooper deflected a New Albany pass and grabbed it for a touchdown to give Louisville the 21-8 lead.
The Wildcats added an insurance touchdown with 11:22 remaining in the game to take a 28-8 lead.
However, the Bulldogs never quit and marched 69 yards to score with 5:36 left as A.I. Nugent powered his way in from 14 yards out to pull New Albany to 28-15 after Caleb McDonald's PAT. Nugent had a 21-yard run on the play before to set up his score.
New Albany perfectly executed the onside kick and Jackson Formsma recovered at the Wildcat 43. Two runs by Hill set the Bulldogs up at the Louisville 28, but the Bulldogs could go no further and turned the ball over on downs and ended the Bulldog threat.
"We executed the onside kick and got the ball, all that is effort," Stubblefield said. "The guys played with great effort, we just made too many mistakes and had some bad calls, dropped passes, missed assignments and that stuff happens.
"Tonight, as a result of those mistakes, Louisville came out on top, but I told our guys that they are one of the best teams in 4A and tonight was just not one of our nights due to the mistakes."
New Albany ends their season with a 5-4 record for the 2020 season.