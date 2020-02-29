NEW ALBANY - The New Albany Bulldogs scored 11 unanswered runs in their last two at-bats to rally past Houston 13-6 on Friday.
Carson Gault launched a home run to left to tie the game in the bottom of the fifth at 6-6 after the Bulldogs began the inning on the short end of a 6-2 score.
Collin Paul led off the Bulldog sixth with a double and broke the tie as he scored on a passed ball. Parker Clayton was hit by pitch which allowed Micah Reed to score another run.
Charlie Lott followed with a RBI to plate Mitchell Shettles to extend the lead to 9-6.
Drew Vance hammered a pitch to left that drove in two more runs then Gault followed and reached on a dropped fly ball in center as another run scored.
Lew Creekmore singled in two more runs to give the Bulldogs the 13-6 final verdict.
Vance was the starting pitcher and went five complete innings with no decision. He allowed six runs on four hits and five walks while striking out nine.
Creekmore relieved and closed out the contest and picked up the win. He held Houston scoreless while striking out three.
Paul led the Bulldogs with two hits, both doubles. Gault and Vance had three RBI each while Creekmore had two.
* More on the New Albany win over Houston in Wednesday's Gazette