BOONEVILLE - New Albany and Booneville provided the fans an exciting and wild finish to their game as the visiting Bulldogs came from behind to snatch a 42-41 victory over the Blue Devils. Caleb McDonald's kick following a Charlie Lott to Cameron Knox touchdown pass of 54-yards gave the visiting Bulldogs the win.
It was the first loss of the season for the host Blue Devils (3-1).
The teams scored four touchdowns – two apiece – within a seven-minute span in the final quarter. The final score by the Bulldogs came with 3:40 left in the game.
"We want to try to be as balanced as possible when they take away one thing, we want to go with another, so we were having some success running the ball and they brought a safety down and we were able to capitalize over the top," New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said of the final Bulldog touchdown.
Booneville had just scored with 4:15 remaining on a 69-yard pass play from John Daniel Deaton to Davian Price to take the first lead of the night. L.J. Shumpert’s two-point conversion run gave Booneville the 41-35 advantage.
Isaiah Cohran shut the door on a Booneville comeback as he intercepted a pass and returned it to the Blue Devil 39 to seal the win for the Bulldogs.
"They (Booneville) have got a sensational player, number 8 and they did a really good job offensively doing some things," Stubblefield said. "We knew they wanted to get him the ball and we just tried to put ourselves in a position where we could make a play and our guys did that, give them credit. We are excited about our DBs making a play right there at the end."
New Albany opened the fourth quarter on a high note as Mason Simmons recovered a Booneville fumble at the Blue Devils 47 on the first play from scrimmage with the Bulldogs holding a narrow 28-27 lead.
CJ Hill scored from the 11-yard line and McDonald added the PAT to extend the New Albany lead to 35-27.
Booneville scored in just a little over two minutes later as Deaton found Price open for a 47-yard TD strike. The Bulldogs stopped the try for two and New Albany held a precarious 35-33 lead with 8:22 left. Booneville would later take the lead on another Deaton to Price pass before the Bulldogs pulled out the win.
New Albany scored first in the game as Lewis Creekmore powered in from two yards out and the McDonald kick gave the Bulldogs a 7-0 with 7:07 left.
The Bulldogs kicked off and Price reeled off a 94-yard return for a score and Noah Sisk tied it with his kick at 7-7.
New Albany was aided by a Booneville fumble for their next score which was recovered by Simmons at the Blue Devil 30. Lott hit Simmons for the 26-yard score, but Price tied it for Booneville before the quarter ended on his 49-yard TD run.
The first play of the second quarter was a wild one that played in the Bulldogs favor. Booneville was able to partially block the New Albany punt, but the man of the hour in the first half, Simmons, scooped up the ball and broke loose for a long run into Booneville territory. A block in the back by New Albany moved the ball back to the New Albany 42, but the play by Simmons averted a huge swing in momentum despite the fact that the Bulldogs ended up punting the ball away later.
New Albany used a first down completion of 65 yards from Lott to Isaiah Cohran to set up their third score. Cohran later caught a TD pass of 10 yards to give the Bulldogs the lead again at 21-14.
Price broke free on yet another long touchdown run for Booneville as he scampered in from 35 yards out and the kick tied the contest at 21-all with 3:51 left in the half.
Simmons struck again for the Bulldogs as he hauled in the Lott pass for a 67-yard touchdown to close the scoring in the first half with New Albany leading 28-21 following McDonald's PAT.
Price scored five touchdowns in the losing effort for Booneville while Lott threw for four touchdowns passes to lead the Bulldogs (3-1) to the win. Simmons had two touchdown receptions for New Albany of 67 and 26 yards.
Homecoming on Friday
New Albany will host Mooreville of Division 2-4A on Friday for homecoming. The Troopers come into Friday's game with a record of 3-1. This may quite possibly be the first-ever meeting between the schools in football.
Mooreville has wins over Nettleton (13-6), Kossuth (28-14) and Belmont (35-8) while their lone loss was to Booneville in their season-opener by a 32-20 final.
Mooreville's offense is led by senior running back Kha'sen Mitchell who has 33 carries for 334 yards and five touchdowns. Mitchell is averaging over 10 yards per carry on the season. He is also the leading receiver with 20 receptions for 353 yards and two touchdowns.
Kickoff will be at 7:00 following the homecoming festivities at 6:30.