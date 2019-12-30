Gene Phelps | Special to the Gazette
FULTON – New Albany was stunned, but bounced back in last Saturday’s “Rumble by the River” victory against Houston.
The Class 3A Bulldogs, ranked No. 9 in Northeast Mississippi by the Daily Journal, rallied from a 14-point third-quarter deficit to defeat the 4A Hilltoppers 70-66 at ICC’s Davis Event Center.
“These are games you want to play, especially before division play. The kids did a great job responding (to adversity),” New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said.
Houston’s Shemar Crawford, who led all scorers with 25 points, connected on a runner with 3:16 remaining in third quarter to give the Hilltoppers a 45-31 lead.
New Albany (11-1) rallied to outscore Houston 39-21 in the final 11:16 of play.
“We didn’t put our heads down and give up,” said senior guard Mitchell Shettles, who led the Bulldogs with 21 points. “We played strong and started getting after it on defense.”
Six players scored for New Albany in their third-quarter rally, including senior forward Michael Casey. He started a 12-0 run with a layup. Shettles, Mason Simmons and Trey Berry had field goals for the Bulldogs in the scoring spurt.
Casey scored seven of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, one that saw the lead tied five times. His layup with 1:23 left gave the Bulldogs a 63-60 lead.
“I was looking to bring energy to our team. I did a little bit of nothing in the first half,” Casey said.
Crawford scored two late field goals, one a 3-pointer, for Houston (10-4), but New Albany answered by hitting 7-of-8 free throws in the final 50 seconds.
A layup by Crawford and a jumper from the top of the key by Keshon Bynum helped Houston build a 29-24 halftime lead.
New Albany played without senior point guard Isaiah Ball, who was sidelined with a sprained ankle. He’s averaging 17 points per game.
Artaveion High scored 12 points for New Albany. Houston’s M.J. Smith scored 17.