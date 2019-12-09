RIPLEY - New Albany made the short drive up Highway 15 to take on a tough Ripley Tiger boys team and came away with a convincing 5-1 win in 1-4A soccer on Monday.
Max Spencer jump-started the Bulldog scoring with his goal in the seventh minute of play and Parker Clayton followed with another goal on the next trip down the pitch for New Albany to stake the Bulldogs to the early 2-0 lead.
"It was very good to get the early lead because it set the tone for the whole match and this is one of our biggest rivalries in our division, so it was a good thing that we set the tone and we got more hyped up at the beginning," Spencer said. "I just gave it all I got and got the ball in there, it wasn't a fancy goal, but it was a goal, so that's all that matters."
Eli Mejia scored in the 31st minute to extend the lead to 3-0 for the Bulldogs and a Ripley foul inside the box set up a penalty kick opportunity in the 36th minute. Brian Romero found net inside the left post and the Bulldogs went to the half leading 4-0.
Romero added another PK goal in the second half on a second foul in the box by the Tigers and New Albany went up 5-0.
Ripley scored their lone goal at the close of the match and New Albany went home a winner at 5-1.
Uriel Aquirre and Spencer had an assist on the night.
New Albany is in sole possession of first place in 1-4A with the win at 2-0.
(G) New Albany 7, Ripley 0
Annalyn Hogue had the hat trick (3 goals) to lead New Albany to their second division win in the Lady Bulldogs 7-0 win in the opener on Monday.
Hogue scored the first two goals for New Albany in the second and 14th for the 2-0 lead.
Sami Jo Doyle picked up the scoring and found net for the next two goals in the 28th and 32nd minute to raise the lead to 4-0.
Hogue completed the hat trick in the 36th minute and New Albany went to half leading 5-0.
Katherine Gonzalez connected on a goal in the 59 minute for the 6-0 lead and Rosa Lopez scored the mercy rule goal to end the contest at 7-0 in the 74th minute.
Claudia Jeter and Doyle had one assist each. The New Albany defensive backline of Maggie Jo Everett, Cameron Stout, Ayleen Gonzalez, Katherine Gonzalez and keeper Lucy King picked up the shutout.
The Lady Bulldogs are now 2-0 in division with a huge match with Corinth coming up on Friday.