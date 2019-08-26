ELLISTOWN • New Albany turned the Dogs loose early in a 40-7 win over East Union on Friday in the third renewal of the EUNA Cup between the county rivals.
East Union’s defense held back an early Bulldog threat that made it down to the Urchin 3-yard-line, but on East Union’s second play from scrimmage after that, New Albany’s Mason Simmons picked off an errant pass and returned it for the game’s opening touchdown with 8:04 left in the first quarter. Caleb McDonald added the PAT for the 7-0 lead.
“Execution is what we preach over and over again; our effort has never been an issue for us,” New Albany coach Cody Stubblefield said. “Coach (Kevin) Walton and his staff do a good job with their kids, so tip of the hat to them. If our kids execute, we are going to be successful.”
New Albany added a Charlie Lott run for a touchdown following an East Union fumble which the Bulldogs recovered at the Urchin 23 at the 2:05 mark in the period. Lott later passed to Isaiah Cohran for a 35-yard TD pass with 44 seconds remaining to give the Bulldogs a 20-0 first quarter lead.
CJ Hill scored on a 38-yard run with 10:22 left in the second quarter to raise the score to 27-0 in favor of the Bulldogs. Lott threw for a second score as he hit Simmons with a 15-yard strike with 5:03 remaining in the half for the 33-0 lead.
CJ McKinney closed the Bulldog scoring with a 17-yard TD to make it 40-0 with 2:36 left before halftime. Andrew Ellis set up the McKinney touchdown with his 35-yard return of an Urchin fumble down to the Urchin 20.
Colton Plunk scored the lone Urchin touchdown on his 6-yard run just before halftime with 23 seconds left on the clock. Ty Walton threw completions of 18 yards to Hayden Roberts and 11 and 7 yards to Micah Fulgham on the Urchin scoring drive.
Extra Points
• Turning Point: New Albany scored three touchdowns during the first quarter in the span of less than eight minutes to gain a comfortable lead of 20-0.
• Point Man: Mason Simmons picked off an errant Urchin pass and returned it 25 yards for the opening touchdown and later added a TD reception.
• Talking Point: “New Albany played really good, they were a lot more ready than us and we didn’t play very well at all.” – East Union coach Kevin Walton
Notes
• Charlie Lott started his first game as New Albany quarterback and threw for two touchdowns while rushing for another.
• New Albany has scored over 40 points in all three previous EUNA Cup games, all victories for the Bulldogs.
• New Albany’s running back tandem of CJ Hill and CJ McKinney each scored a rushing touchdown.
Pigskin Preview
New Albany (1-0) will travel to Fulton on Friday to face the Itawamba AHS Indians (1-0) of Division 2-4A. Itawamba defeated Amory by a final of 46-28.
Running back Ike Chandler led the Indians with 16 carries for 276 yards and five touchdowns. His longest run of the night was 70 yards while averaging 17.3 yards per carry. Davion Sistrunk added 118 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown.
Anthony Dilworth was the leading tackler for Itawamba with 15 total tackles and John Brazile had 12.
Itawamba won last year's meeting at New Albany by a 43-37 final. Kickoff at Itawamba High School on Friday is 7:00.