NEW ALBANY • New Albany turned to defense on Tuesday to take the win over county rival Ingomar by a final score of 60-38 in boys basketball on Bulldog Senior Night.
"Defense was the key tonight, no doubt," New Albany coach Scotty Shettles said. "Our game plan coming in was to shut Smithey (Tyson) down or keep him under 20 points and don't let the Johnson (Adin) kid shoot threes all night like we did the last game.
"Okay, he hits one three and we kept Smithey below 10 and that was the difference in the game."
Shettles also pointed out that the Bulldogs shot 68 percent from the field while the Falcons shot 38 which contributed to the win.
New Albany broke a 10-10 tie after the first period and proceeded to outscore Ingomar 18-7 in the second quarter as the teams went to the half with the Bulldogs leading 28-17.
"I think we stepped our defense up and they took the challenge," Shettles said. "I told them that Ingomar has beat us twice by almost 20 both times and I said 'do you want to go out like this' and they responded.
"I will say this, the guys are kinda jelling right now, I think we have won six or seven in a row. They are playing good together and are figuring their roles out. It's a good time to do that."
Twice during the third quarter the Falcons cut the lead to seven points, but that was as close as they would get for the remainder of the contest as New Albany led 38-30 after three quarters of play.
The Bulldogs finished the game with a 22-8 scoring advantage in the final period to take the 60-38 verdict.
"I credit my guys for playing with a high level of intensity on the defensive end of the ball, the last two nights and that's the reason that we won both games," Shettles said.
Artaveion High had a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs.
I thought he was good rebounding the basketball for us tonight, Shettles said. "Kam Carter goes out there and he gets 10 points, five assists and four rebounds, one turnover and that's the kind of play that you want out of your point guard."
A.I Nugent and Michael Smith had nine points apiece and Trey Berry scored eight.
Smithey had nine points for Ingomar and Zach Shugars scored eight.
(G) Ingomar 48, New Albany 47
The Lady Falcons fought off a late rally by New Albany and escaped with the 48-47 win in Tuesday's opening contest.
Ingomar seemed poised to run away with the contest early as they jumped out to a 10-0 lead as New Albany didn't dent the scoreboard until 4:05 when Maguire Miskelly's basket dropped through the iron.
The Lady Bulldogs got the upperhand on the score board for the remainder of the half as they held a 20-13 scoring advantage as the teams went to intermission with Ingomar holding a slim 23-22 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs kept up the pace in the third quarter as they outscored Ingomar 13-7 for a 35-30 advantage after three.
The Lady Falcons fought back to tie the game at 38-38 on Camleigh Ball's basket with 4:08 left to go.
Ashanti High would give New Albany the lead back with 16.2 left at 47-46, but Macie Phifer hit the game winner on the next trip down the court and the Lady Falcons took the tightly contested win 48-47.
Phifer scored 17 points to pace the winners and Kaylee Johnson added 13 points, including three 3-pointers. Ball tossed in nine points.
High was the top scorer for the Lady Bulldogs with 15 points and Hannah Finley hit for nine points.