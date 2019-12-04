By Gene Phelps
Special to the Gazette
MYRTLE – Nothing tops teamwork when it comes to winning basketball games.
Just ask New Albany boys coach Scotty Shettles, whose team improved to 7-1 overall following its 92-58 victory Tuesday night against county rival Myrtle.
“All of our players played well,” he said. “It was balanced. I thought it was a total team effort. We were coming off the loss to New Site where we didn’t play well. I challenged them.
“I told them all the county schools get up to play New Albany. Our players rose to the challenge. From one through 10, they all contributed.”
Senior guard Mitchell Shettles connected on three 3-pointers and scored 26 points to lead the Bulldogs. Junior small forward Artaveion High scored 11 points and added eight rebounds.
Also for New Albany, forward Trey Berry came of the bench to score 11 and point guard Isaiah Ball added 10 points.
Myrtle coach Rob Browning says this is the best New Albany team he’s seen since 2005.
“People could argue with me, but they shoot it so well,” he said. “I’m anxious to see their field goal percentage (67 percent). I figure it’s over 60. They’ve got quickness and size … and we don’t.”
A.I. Nugent scored 19 and Eli Thompson 17 to lead Myrtle. Nugent and Thompson played football and have had just three practices with their team.
“We’re still trying to knock the rust off,” Browning said. “This group doesn’t quit. They keep fighting, keep defending.”
The Bulldogs led 25-11 after the first quarter and pushed the lead to 47-27 at halftime. Shettles scored 14 of his points in the first half.
(G) New Albany 51, Myrtle 45
Junior post/forward Analisa Cheairs scored 22 and Kelsey Ledbetter connected on four 3-pointers and scored 15 to lead the Lady Bulldogs.
The Lady Hawks struggled from the free throw line. They missed 13 of 20 attempts. Kinsley Gordon scored 16 and Lexi Hutcheson nine for Myrtle.
ELVIS THOMAS HONORED
The basketball court in the Myrtle gym was named “Elvis Thomas Court” to honor the longtime coach and school employee. He has been with the school system 54 years as a student, athlete, coach, teacher and bus driver.
Members of his many teams attended the game to celebrate with him.