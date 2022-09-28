Here are the results of the September, 2022 session of Union County Circuit Court.
Legend: CC-concurrent; CS-consecutive; HA-house arrest; PRS-post release supervision;
—Monday, Aug. 29
—Beth Nicole Allen, possession of meth, 3 years, 3 suspended, 0 to serve, 3 years PRS.
—Jevonte Ashby, burglary reduced to accessory after the fact, 7 years, 7 suspended, 0 to serve, 3 years PRS.
—David Allen Raines, possession of meth, 3 years reduced to time served, balance on PRS.
—John Nolan, making a terrorist threat, 5 years, 5 suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Kennon Morris, indecent exposure, 5 years reduced to time served, balance on PRS.
—Emily Curtis, child endangerment, 10 years, 10 suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Retired: Kemani Benjamin, 2021-191; Kennon Morris, count 2.
—Pretrial: Robin Mooneyham, 2019-141; Joshua Crum, 2020-319; Mussa Bander, 2020-316; Sultan Alshami, 2020-314.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Timothy Hall, 2022-122; Melissa Judon, 2021-369.
—Tuesday, Aug. 30
—Angel Lopez, burglary, 7 years, 7 suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Gary Kirk, trafficking marijuana reduced to possession of marijuana, 10 years, 10 suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Joshua Smithey, possession of meth, 3 years, 0 suspended, 3 years to serve, CC w/2021-210.
—Joshua Smithey, burglary of dwelling, 20 years, 10 suspended, 10 to serve, 5 years PRS CC w/2021-096.
—Gary Cannon, sale of cocaine, 8 years, 8 suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Decoda Mosley, sale of meth, 20 years, 10 suspended, 10 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Decoda Mosley, felon in possession of firearm, 10 years, 10 suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Drug court: Camille Plymei, 2021-229.
—Retired: Lona Faye Owen, 2021-302; Briana McAlister, 2019-321; Steven McDaniel, 2021-165; Angela Moxley, 2016-116; Decoda Mosley, 2021-094; Decoda Mosley, count 2; Decoda Mosley, count 2.
—Pre-trial: Alexander Norman, 2022-041.
—Revocation: Marcus Ray, 2022-084.
—Wednesday, Aug. 31
—Carlie Rooker, embezzlement, 99-15-26, 5 years, 5 suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Brandi Rollins, sale of controlled substance, 3 years, 3 suspended, 0 to serve, 3 years PRS.
—James Craig Cook, receiving stolen property, 8 years, reduced to time served, 5 years PRS, CC w/2021-244.
—James Craig Cook, possession of meth, 3 years reduced to time served, 3 years PRS.
—Kaycee Winkles, embezzlement, 5 years, 5 years suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Quezdon Nash, sale of marijuana, 3 years, 3 years suspended, 0 to serve, 3 years unsupervised PRS.
—Calvin Lucas, attempted aggravated assault, 10 years, 10 years suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Perry Rutledge, felony fleeing-habitual, 5 years, reduced to time served, 5 years PRS.
—Mekhi Smith, possession of marijuana w/intent, 5 years, reduced to time served, 5 years unsupervised PRS.
—Joseph Rutledge, touching a child for lustful purposes, 15 years, reduced to time served, balance suspended, 5 years PRS.
—Tonya Treadaway, possession of meth, 3 years, 3 years suspended, 0 to serve, 3 years PRS.
—Retired: Quezdon Nash, 2020-222, 2019-274.
—Pretrial: John McClain, 2021-175
—Thursday, Sept. 1
—Brian Keith Hill, conspiracy, 5 years, reduced to time served, balance on PRS.
—Cluster Yancey, sale of meth, 8 years, 3 suspended, 5 years to serve, 3 years PRS.
— Cluster Yancey, felon in possession of firearm, 10 years, 10 suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS CS to 2022-019.
—Amy Stach, possession of meth 99-15-26, 3 years, 3 years suspended, 0 to serve, 3 years PRS.
—Daniel Lee White, sale of meth, 15 years, 11 suspended, 4 to serve, 5 years PRS.
—Retired: Cluster Yancey, 2022-020, 2021-156; Daniel White, 2022-066; Sam Garcia, 2015-017.
—Pretrial: Marcus Hill, 2021-310.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Jeremiah Young 2021-102; Alonzo Robinson, 2022-024.
—Friday, Sept. 2
—Alivia Badie, robbery w/ deadly weaponx5, c1-25 years, 10 suspended, 15 to serve, 5 years PRS; c2 through c5, 5 years, 5 suspended, 0 to serve, 5 years PRS, all counts are consecutive.
—Kevin Greer, possession of meth, 3 years, 3 years suspended, 0 to serve, 3 years PRS.
—Moneshia Laird, sale of cocaine, 8 years, 4 suspended, 4 to serve on HA, 4 years PRS.
—Retired: Ena Greer, 2021-384.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Brandon Anderson, 2022-111.
—Tuesday, Sept. 6
—Amit Kumar, trafficking marijuana reduced to possession of marijuana, 10 years; 10 suspended; 0 to serve; 5 years PRS.
—Adrian Gonzalez, felon in possession of firearm, 10 years; reduced to time served, 5 years PRS.
—Revocation: Desmon Hayes.
—Retired: Anthony Wood - 2022 -124; Alissa Shell - 2022-101.
--Drug court: Phiona Lipe, Jesse Brady.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Harry Adams, Jr.
—Wednesday Sept. 7, 2022
--David Wommack, burglary, c1 - 7 yrs; 7 suspended; 0 to serve; 4 yrs PRS.
--Kyle Duhrkoph, sale of hydrocodone, 8 yrs.; 8 suspended; 0 to serve; 4 yrs PRS.
--Retired:
--David Wommack - 2020-121; Kyle Duhrkoph, c2; David Wommack -count 2-4.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Wykevion Finley.
—Thursday Sept. 8, 2022
--Jamie Clark, grand larceny, 3 yrs; 3 suspended; 0 to serve; 3 yrs PRS.
--Drug court: Kaitlyn Monts.
—Retired: Mark Willard -2021-075.
—Reduced to misdemeanor: Sherjuan Standifer 2022-027.
—Friday Sept. 9, 2022
--Becky Wommack, burglary, c1 7 years, 7 suspended, 0 to serve, 4 years PRS.
—Retired: Becky Wommack, count 2-4; Becky Wommack -2020-239.
