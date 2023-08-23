Effective Immediately, The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has lifted the burn ban on these 10 Mississippi State Parks: Trace, Legion, Lake Lowndes, John Kyle, Tombigbee, J.P. Coleman, Wall Doxey, George P. Cossar, Hugh White, and Leroy Percy. In addition, the burn ban has also been lifted on Lake Lamar Bruce Lake and Tippah County Lake.
All other Mississippi State Parks and State Lakes are still under a burn ban until further notice. This burn ban prohibits the use of all open fires such as campfires, bonfires, fire pits, fire rings, burn barrels, debris burning, and field burning.
Visitors are able to utilize propane or gas grills, propane or gas heaters, and charcoal grills (briquettes must be cooled and doused in water before disposal).
Please be advised, issued burn bans are enforced by local law enforcement. Deliberate violations of the burn ban constitute a misdemeanor offense, and those found guilty may face fines ranging from $100 to $500.
Officials will continue to monitor weather conditions across the state and make informed decisions for the safety of our parks, lakes, guests, and staff during this time. For immediate updated information on Mississippi State Park and State Lake burn bans, visit mdwfp.com/burnban.
MDWFP deeply appreciates your cooperation in prioritizing safety during this time. By working together, we safeguard our parks, surrounding communities, and natural landscapes.
...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110.
* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heat indices are expected to remain very
hot overnight this week. There may not be much relief from the
heat overnight.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
