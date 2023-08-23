Effective Immediately, The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has lifted the burn ban on these 10 Mississippi State Parks: Trace, Legion, Lake Lowndes, John Kyle, Tombigbee, J.P. Coleman, Wall Doxey, George P. Cossar, Hugh White, and Leroy Percy. In addition, the burn ban has also been lifted on Lake Lamar Bruce Lake and Tippah County Lake.

