AC’s Coffee in New Albany is closing due to a decline in business brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the owner said Tuesday.
“It’s pretty much taken all the business from us,” said owner Carolee Bullwinkel as she stood outside her coffeeshop. “We tried to hang on, but we couldn’t.”
Bullwinkel has owned the coffeeshop for about a year and a half. In total, AC’s Coffee had been open more than six years in New Albany, she said.
Business has been suffering since the coronavirus hit in March, she said.
“Sales dropped 80 percent,” Bullwinkel said.
She loved running the coffeeshop.
“It was awesome,” she said. “I wouldn’t be quitting if I didn’t have to.”
She loved the customers and making the coffee. AC’s also served bakery items and smoothies.
Located on the Tanglefoot Trailhead in downtown New Albany, AC’s boasted a great location, said Bullwinkel. It was a hangout spot for people on Saturdays, and was also a good location for bikers and walkers on the trail, she added.
Bullwinkel, who has lived in New Albany her whole life, said, “I’m very sad about it having to close.”
She noted that the customers have expressed sadness as well since she made the announcement Tuesday morning. She told some of her regulars the news on Monday, which was the last day of business for AC’s.
Bullwinkel thinks COVID-19 has affected a lot of the small businesses. She said she was not even busy during the Tallahatchie Riverfest weekend.
AC’s Coffee stayed open the whole time through the coronavirus pandemic but hours were reduced. Customers were served curbside and at the door of the business. AC’s even tried delivery.
Bullwinkel also had to reduce the number of employees who worked at the business during the coronavirus. In the end, it was just Bullwinkel and her daughter, Montana, working there.
“It breaks my heart,” Bullwinkel said.
Work is already underway to pack up the restaurant, and there is a sign on the door that says, “Thanks to all the loyal customers over the years. You are truly appreciated.”