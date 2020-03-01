Advanced Heating & Air Conditioning owner Jason Kent said there are several reasons people should do business with him.
The company is dependable and honest, he said. It also offers fast service and quality workmanship, he added.
Advanced Heating & Air Conditioning, located at 421 W. Bankhead St., has been in business close to 10 years in New Albany. It services, sells and installs central heating and AC units.
Preventative maintenance is one of the important services provided by the company. Kent recommends that people get their ACs checked in the spring and their heaters inspected in the fall. This will ensure that the systems are running properly and efficiently for the upcoming season, he noted.
This is about the time of year when people should think about getting their ACs inspected for the summer, Kent noted.
If systems are not routinely inspected, they could run inefficiently and cause utility bills to be higher than they should be, he said. For instance, heaters or ACs could be running at only 80 percent efficiency or less.
Making sure the system is working to its top efficiency could save hundreds of dollars a year in heating and cooling costs, he said. Technicians can check freon levels, motors, wiring and other components.
Ultimately, the amount of money saved can more than pay for the cost of the preventative maintenance. Getting the heating and AC system checked also ensures that it is operating safely.
If the system is not working efficiently, the homeowner is just wasting money, he noted. When a unit is operating inefficiently, there can also be wear and tear on the system that shortens the life of the unit, he added.
Advanced Heating & Air Conditioning does much more than just preventative maintenance. It also installs units for new construction and changes out units in existing homes.
A wide variety of payment options, including 12 months same as cash and financing for as long as 10 years are available.
Advanced Heating & Air Conditioning sells Rheem central heating and AC units. In fact, the company has been recognized as one of the top five Rheem contractors in the state.
While it sells Rheem products, Advanced Heating & Air Conditioning can work on all makes and models of heating and AC units. The company can also run gas lines and sells parts for heating and AC systems.
The business has 13 employees, and Kent said they are all “top notch.” He noted that a company is only as good as the people working for it. Advanced Heating & Cooling also has about 10 company vehicles.
Kent’s crew has a vast range of knowledge about heating and AC systems, he noted. These systems are always changing, which is why his employees attend training seminars annually to stay up to date on the latest technology.
Kent said he got started in the business after he saw a TV commercial describing the high demand for heating and air professionals. He thought he could help fill the need, so he went to school at Northeast Mississippi Community College and got his degree in heating and air conditioning technology. He also earned his state contractor’s license and opened the business.
The company tries to offer next-day service and does for the most part. It works on residential and commercial properties.
He loves having his business in New Albany and enjoys being part of the Main Street Association. He has had tremendous support from the community, and the business likes to give back in various ways. For instance, Advanced Heating & Air Conditioning gives away a heating and AC unit every year in a raffle drawing.
The value of the unit that is given away could be between $7,000 and $10,000. Kent said he does this to show appreciation to the customer base that has supported him through the years.
The company also recently donated a heating and AC unit to a local school and installed it for free.
Advanced Heating & Air Conditioning is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. During the peak summer season, the business is also open Saturdays from 7 a.m. to noon.
It can be reached at (662) 316-5415.