A medical clinic that has been part of the community for 17 years has a new location in New Albany.
Advanced Obstetrics & Gynecology has moved into its newly built facility at 726 Coulter Drive.
Dr. Eric Frohn said a new facility was built because more space was needed. He noted that the clinic has grown since it started nearly 20 years ago.
When the clinic first started, Frohn was the only the doctor there, but since then two more doctors have been added. They are Dr. Leo Bautista and Dr. Robert Barnett.
The new clinic is about twice the size as the previous facility, the number of exam rooms have basically doubled and the lab is about three times larger.
The ultrasound room was made larger to help accommodate patients and their families, and a larger viewing screen was installed for viewing the images with high-resolution clarity.
The waiting room can fit twice as many people, and there are two different areas where patients can be checked in.
Frohn said the new clinic is in a good location near the hospital. Advanced Obstetrics and Gynecology is independently owned and separate from the hospital but does perform deliveries and surgeries at the hospital.
The new clinic also has a generator so it can continue operating in the event of a power outage.
The clinic provides a full range of obstetric and gynecological services, including serving women with high-risk pregnancies.
Construction on the new facility started last March, and it opened in November.
There will be an open house for the new clinic from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 28.
The contractor on the new clinic was Hooker Construction of Thaxton, and the architect was Mills & Mills of New Albany.
The clinic leased its prior facility on Starlyn Lane but owns the new facility.