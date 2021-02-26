Amigos Auto Sales LLC in New Albany is a friendly place to purchase a quality vehicle, said Nely Hernandez, who owns the business with her husband Marco A. Zuniga.
Located at 502 W. Bankhead St., Amigos Auto Sales has been open since November of 2004. The business sells cars, pickup trucks and SUVs.
Hernandez says the business stays busy and has a lot of repeat customers.
“They have told me they have a good experience with the vehicles,” Hernandez said.
She said customers tell their family and friends that Amigos Auto Sales is a good place to purchase a vehicle.
“They recommend us,” Hernandez said. “That’s how we have been getting more customers.”
She said people should purchase a vehicle from Amigos Auto Sales because “we’re honest people” and they sell good cars.
In-house financing is available at Amigos Auto Sales, and Hernandez thinks the business offers good prices. Moreover, she said Amigos Auto Sales tries to carry vehicles with low mileage. The cars also look good and are clean, she added.
“We think they (customers) deserve the best,” she said, adding that she wants customers to be “pleased” and “happy.”
Hernandez said she loves the vehicle sales business, saying she gets to meet different people, and “we like to work with them, and we like to serve them.”
She said she thinks the Amigos Auto Sales has been so successful because, “We have put God in first place in our lives and our business.”
She thinks customers keep coming back because the business is so friendly.
“Everybody’s welcome to come,” Hernandez said. “We try to have a good relationship with our customers. We always receive them with a smile. We like to smile. We love our customers.”
Amigos Auto Sales offers pre-owned vehicles, and Hernandez’s husband, Marco, selects the vehicles to put on the lot. She said her husband is really good at picking out vehicles that he thinks the customers will like.
“He loves it,” Hernandez said, adding that the business has a good selection of vehicles. “We are here to serve our community.”
He picks out the best looking and best quality vehicles because he feels that is what the customers deserve, Hernandez said.
She and her husband met in New Albany and have been married since 2005. They got married about the same time they opened the business. They both had a dream to open a business.
“For some reason God put us together,” she said, adding that they worked hard to save money to open the business.
Hernandez said she wanted to have her own business because she didn’t want to work for anybody else.
“I wanted to be my own boss,” Hernandez said.
Amigos Auto Sales is open every day of the week except Saturday. They are closed on Saturdays for religious reasons. That is the day they attend worship at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
She said people ask them why they are closed on Saturdays because that is one of the best days of the week for selling cars. But she said, “God is going to bless us the rest of the week. We have proof that is true.”
Hernandez cited Exodus 20:8, which says, “Remember the Sabbath day by keeping it holy.” The promises in the Bible have come true in their lives, she added.
“God is who provides everything,” she said.
For instance, she said the business still had a good year last year despite the Covid-19 pandemic. She pointed out that Psalms 91:10 says, “There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling.”
“I can see His blessings,” said Hernandez, who has lived in New Albany since 1999.
She and her husband love New Albany. She said it is a very peaceful place and the people here are friendly. She said she also likes to pray for their customers.
In her spare time, Hernandez enjoys reading and taking vacations in nature with her husband. Marco also enjoys drawing.
Amigos Auto Sales is open Sunday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and can be reached at 662-538-0810.