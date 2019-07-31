The Back 2 School Bash will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Magnolia Civic Center in New Albany.
It is free and open to the public.
There will be free popcorn, balloon animals, face painting and free snow cones.
The Tiki Sno-Hut truck will be parked outside the civic center during the event.
The library will offer coloring pages for younger children, and there will be interactive activities for the older kids. In addition, there will be games and prizes.
School supplies valued at $75 to $100 will be given away, and there will also be a drawing for a $15 gift card to Tiki's Sno-Hut.
The event is a way for the civic center to give back to the community and offer fun for the whole family, said Brittany Baker, director of operations.
For more information, visit the civic center's Facebook page by clicking this link: https://www.facebook.com/CivicCenterNA/
The civic center is located at 127 E. Bankhead St.