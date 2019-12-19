Bankhead Flower Shop in New Albany has a wide selection of gift items, home décor, gourmet food, fresh flowers and plants.
“We’re a full-service flower shop,” said owner Kevin Hinton. “We try to keep a variety of everything so that there’s a gift here for almost everyone.”
Bankhead Flower Shop, located at 806 Jay St., has been in business for 82 years.
The business services weddings, anniversaries, funerals, birthday parties and other special events.
“We’ve been servicing Union County and the surrounding area for many years,” Hinton said.
Bankhead Flower Shop is a great place to get someone a unique gift, and gift certificates are also available, he noted.
Pottery, candles and clothing are just a few of the items shoppers will find in the store. Bankhead Flower Shop carries Tyler Candles, which feature a variety of scents.
The gourmet food selection at Bankhead Flower Shop is also popular during the holiday season, Hinton noted. He even started his own brand of food called Lillie & LeOpal, which is named after his grandmothers and only sold at Bankhead Flower Shop.
Gourmet food items include cheese straws, pickled okra, cider, blueberry jam, muscadine jelly, vegetable soup and black bean and corn salsa. Captain Rodney’s pepper jelly and boucan glaze are other sought-after items.
Three different lines of pottery are also for sale at Bankhead Flower Shop.
“All the pottery we carry is Mississippi made,” Hinton said. “We try to carry a lot of Mississippi items in our store and support local artists.”
A cooler full of fresh flowers is always available at Bankhead Flower Shop, which also has a large selection of indoor house plants. Attractive arrangements for a variety occasions can be assembled, and the business also specializes in artificial arrangements.
Hinton has worked at Bankhead Flower Shop for 10 years and owned it for three years. The fact that Bankhead Flower Shop has been open more than 80 years is a testament to the quality of products the business offers as well as the customer service it provides, said Hinton.
There are many Christmas items at Bankhead Flower Shop, including wreaths, garlands, plants and fresh table arrangements. Orchids and poinsettias are other popular holiday selections.
Many Christmas ornaments ranging in price from $5 to $30 each are also available, and Bankhead Flower Shop offers free gift wrapping.
A large line of sympathy items, including Willow Tree angels and crosses, can be purchased at Bankhead Flower Shop, and Christian gifts are available year round.
Bankhead Flower Shop offers Tamara Childs glassware trimmed in gold or silver that is great for the holidays, weddings and special gifts.
“It’s just a real nice classic look that a lot of people like,” he said.
Hinton said it is an honor to help the customers with their floral needs for any occasion.
“Without the support of the local community we would not be here,” he said. “We really appreciate all of our customers.”
Hinton added that he loves New Albany, saying it is a “wonderful small town with a family atmosphere.”
Bankhead Flower Shop is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. It can be reached at 662-534-4891.
Customers can also shop online at www.bankheadflowershop.com.