A prominent building on West Bankhead Street in New Albany will soon see new life.
Part of the building will be the home of a NAPA Auto Parts store, which will occupy 8,000 square feet.
Drayer Physical Therapy will occupy 2,600 square feet next to the NAPA store in the same building.
About 1,500 square feet is available for lease in the building.
The building is located next to Reed’s Market near the entrance to the tennis and soccer complex.
Charlie Kinney purchased the building, and his Tupelo-based corporation is called Mid South Auto Supply Inc.
He owns NAPA stores in Columbus, Tupelo, Baldwyn, Booneville and Corinth. The New Albany location will be his seventh NAPA store.
The New Albany NAPA store will be open seven days a week.
Employees are needed for the New Albany NAPA, and people can apply online napaautojobs.com.
The projected opening date is just after the first of the year around Jan. 2, but it is “still up in the air,” said Kinney.
Kinney said there was a NAPA store in New Albany years ago.
“I just think the New Albany market is a great market,” he said. “It’s growing obviously with the Toyota plant that came a few years back.”
Kinney said the building is in a great location and that he is looking forward to building a relationship with the community.
He also wants to get to know the local mechanic shops. He noted that a big part of his business is supplying the shops that work on vehicles.