C. J. Hill, owner CJ’s Plumbing and Home Remodeling in New Albany, works on every house as if it were his own.
The business has been open almost a decade in New Albany and specializes in plumbing and gas work for residential and commercial customers.
“If it involves gas, water or sewer, we can fix it or install it,” said Hill.
For instance, if someone builds a new house, his business can handle all the plumbing and gas needs. Likewise, if someone has a leak under the house, a clogged toilet or other problems, his business can fix those issues too.
He can work on large industrial projects and do small residential jobs as well.
People take their plumbing for granted until it quits working, Hill noted. His favorite part of the business is fixing customers’ problems.
“I enjoy it,” he said. “We stay really, really busy. My customers are fantastic. We’ve built some really good relationships with people.”
The employees wear uniforms and have a professional appearance. Customers know and trust the employees, he added.
Hill charges people a fair price for services and believes in giving back to the community by donating to local youth organizations.
He noted that he lives, works and shops in Union County. Money that is spent at his business stays in Union County, he added.
He also tries to invest money back into his business by purchasing the right equipment to better serve the customers.
Hill said he and his employees have a strong work ethic and believe in fixing things the right way. The business does not cut corners on projects, he said.
“I fix every house just like it’s my house,” he said.
He also does not ask for any money upfront. He does not seek payment until a job is complete and the customer is happy. He just wants to make an honest living.
“I charge people a fair, competitive price,” he said.
At Christmas, the business even contacts customers to thank them for their business and wish them a Merry Christmas. He treats customers like family.
He has about 15 years of experience in this line of work and is one of the few people in North Mississippi with a master’s license in plumbing and gas, he said.
His employees are well trained and take continuing education courses to stay up to date on the latest information.
Located at 816 ½ W. Bankhead St., the business does some bathroom and kitchen remodeling projects. He can usually provide a five-day turnaround on most bathroom remodeling projects. He can install new shower units, ceramic tile and floor covers. In kitchens, he can do various jobs, such as backsplashes.
The business also sells, services and installs Rinnai tankless water heaters. Tankless water heaters use gas more efficiently and can save “tons” of money on gas bills, he said.
“We do a little bit of everything,” Hill said.
CJ’s Plumbing and Home Remodeling is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and offers 24-hour emergency service. It can be reached at 662-266-3759.