Coombs Gas Co. on Highway 15 in Blue Mountain will celebrate its 50th anniversary Sept. 2.
The event will feature an Elvis impersonator and many other activities. Proceeds will benefit the ALS Association.
There will also be children's activities, such as a bounce house/slide, touch a truck/tractor and face painting.
An antique car and motorcycle show will be held at 4 p.m., and there will be live music at 5 p.m. The Elvis impersonator will perform at 7 p.m.
There will also be food, and parking will be available on West Mill Street, West Main Street and South Railroad Avenue.