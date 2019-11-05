D.C. Tire Town in New Albany gives customers A-plus service, said Dustin Rasberry, company vice president.
The business started 13 years ago and is located at 503 E. Bankhead St.
D.C. Tire Town is the company’s second location in New Albany with the other one being D.C. Service Center at 415 Highway 15 South.
D.C. Tire Town does a lot more than just change tires, said Rasberry.
“We do full automotive work here,” said Dustin, whose dad, Codie, owns the business.
The business also does a lot of vehicle customization such as wheels, lift kits, step bars, audio systems, backup cameras, DVD players, toolboxes and more. For instance, an average truck can be raised 6 inches or higher, he noted.
“Anything that makes a truck look better we can do it,” said Rasberry.
Bigger wheels and tires can also be added to improve a truck’s appearance. Larger tires can work well for off-road performance, such as mud riding and rock crawling, he added. The business does a lot of customization for jeeps, and D.C. Tire town can also lower vehicles.
D.C. Tire Town is one of the older Rough Country suspension dealers in North Mississippi.
The business has tires for everything from an ATV to a four-wheel drive and sells rims as well. There are about 130 wheel companies that D.C. Tire Town can purchase from, and there is also a large selection of tire brands.
“If you don’t see it, we can get it, and we can get it within the next day,” he said.
When it comes to automotive service, D.C. Tire Town can fix a large number of issues, including electrical problems. It can do everything from change oil to put water pumps on, said Rasberry. The business also has up-to-date equipment and can balance and rotate tires.
“We’re so diverse,” said Rasberry. “We try to do so much so we don’t have a slow time. That’s one of our biggest strong points is that we do so much. We’ve got one of the best electronic techs in this part of the country.”
Brakes, front-end alignments, AC work and suspension lifts are other services D.C. Tire Town offers.
“There’s not much we can’t do,” he said. “We do it all.”
Rasberry said the business shoots for excellence when it comes to the quality of the work.
“We love what we do,” he said. “We love serving our community.”
He enjoys making the customers feel like they’re part of the family while at the same time offering them a great product.
The D.C. in the business’ names comes from his dad’s name, Codie, and grandfather, David. The company also has a truck center in Red Banks.
“We stay extremely busy,” he said. “We’re really blessed for that. Our community rallies around us a lot.”
He noted that the business is fortunate to have great customers.
“For a small town like this, it’s pretty nice to have a good plethora of customers,” he said.
While customers wait for their vehicle to be serviced, they can play foosball, enjoy free wi-fi, watch TV, enjoy free coffee or visit the audio room. The audio room has the hottest trends when it comes to radios, subwoofers and other audio equipment. The business has a clean and comfortable atmosphere.
D.C. Tire Town is also blessed to have great employees, he said.
“Our employees make D.C.,” he said. “They’re very valuable to our business. Without the customers and employees, we’re nothing.”
The employees are like family and love their jobs, said Rasberry.
Some employees have been with the business more than 20 years, said Rasberry, adding that there is low worker turnover at D.C. Tire Town.
“They’re very well qualified,” he said.
He loves working in the business and particularly enjoys the “interaction you have with the customer.”
The customers become like family, he added.
“It’s pretty awesome that there’s so many people who trust the D.C. Tire Town or D.C. Service Center brands,” he said. “I love seeing people brag about us.”
Ultimately, it’s all about taking care of the customers, Rasberry noted.
“I love to take a bad situation and make a customer smile at the end of it,” he said. “We’ll accommodate you with everything you need.”
D.C. Tire Town is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is open Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed Wednesday and Sunday.