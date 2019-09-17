A new boutique that offers a unique selection of clothes, jewelry and other merchandise has opened in downtown New Albany.
The Delta Belle Boutique, located at 137 W. Bankhead St., carries many different brands and has a little bit of everything, said owner Leslie Madden-Russell.
Madden-Russell grew up in New Albany and returned home to be closer to family since her sister was diagnosed with breast cancer and her brother-in-law has Lou Gehrig's disease.
She is excited to be back in her hometown of New Albany after operating a boutique in Union City, Tenn.
New Albany has really grown, and now people from Oxford and Tupelo come to the town to shop, she added.
Madden-Russell says she tries to offer brands that cannot be found in other stores.
Some clothing brands include Crosby by Mollie Burch, Johnny Was, Gretchen Scott, Draper James, LaRoque and Trina Turk. Clothing styles at the boutique include classic designs and a few trendy items. The business also carries fur coats.
The Delta Belle Boutique also sells jewelry, including brand names such as French Kande, Julie Vos, Gypsy, Tat2Designs and Susan Shaw.
Jewelry styles range from classic to unique as well as antique coin jewelry from around the world.
Sam Edelman shoes, Susan Gordon pottery and ABLE purses are also available at The Delta Belle Boutique.
Madden-Russell has worked in retail off and on for over 18 years. She has traveled to New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, Las Vegas, Miami and Atlanta to bring in different styles.
The name of the boutique comes from the fact that her mom, who was a school teacher in New Albany, was a Delta Belle dancer at Delta State University.
The Delta Belle Boutique is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be reached at (662) 507-9708.