Steve Robbins, the manager at Dipstix in New Albany, enjoys going to work every day.
Robbins started the business in 1994 and sold it to Dipstix in 2018. After he sold the business, he stayed on as manager.
“I’ve been here the whole time,” Robbins said.
Dipstix, which is owned by Sayle Oil Company of Charleston, Miss., is a chain with 14 locations in Northeast Mississippi and the Delta. Robbins said Sayle is a great family-owned company.
“They are just great people,” he said, adding that it’s been a good working relationship.
If he didn’t enjoy the work so much, he would be at home tending to his cows or relaxing. Robbins described himself as a hobby farmer, who cuts hay and has some cows and horses. He grew up around farming since his dad was a farmer in Union County.
Robbins also grew up working on vehicles and changing oil in tractors and trucks. It just kind of came naturally to him.
He grew up in New Albany and so did his parents. Robbins graduated from New Albany High School and Ole Miss, where he studied public administration.
“I love New Albany,” Robbins said. “It’s a great place to raise a family.”
Dipstix has a lot of repeat customers, and Robbins said, “We know everybody” and their families. The business even has customers who have been coming in since it opened in 1994.
“It’s a great thing,” he said.
The customers are like family because Robbins knows them so well. He calls customers by their first names, and entire families bring their vehicles to Dipstix for service, he noted.
“We get to know everybody,” he said, adding that the customers are “comfortable” coming into the business.
Dipstix maintains a very clean atmosphere and has a waiting room for customers. They can also choose to stay in their vehicles while the service is being done.
Robbins said if customers have a problem with their vehicles that Dipstix will do its best to take care of it. If the business cannot solve the problem, it will direct customers to where they can get the issue resolved.
Robbins said people should choose Diptix for their vehicle needs because, “We have a lot of experience, and we know exactly what we’re doing.”
Moreover, Dipstix carries top quality oil, including Pennzoil and Shell products, and the employees are well trained. Customers can leave the business “worry free” and know that their vehicle has been taken care of, he added.
The employees are great, and one has been with the business for about 12 years. The workers enjoy dealing with customers and “like this type of work,” said Robbins. When a vehicle is serviced, it’s done right, and the friendly staff provides an enjoyable experience.
Customer service is one of the main emphasis areas for the business.
“We do everything we can to satisfy our customers and make sure they get their money’s worth,” said Robbins. “They really trust us.”
The customers have a great experience at the business and want to come back, he added. That is why Dipstix has built up so much business over the years. It has a good word-of-mouth reputation.
Dipstix offers many types of routine maintenance, such as oil changes, air filters, wiper blades, cabin air filters, fuel filters, radiator flushes and headlight restoration. Checking tire pressure, brake fluid, power steering fluid and antifreeze are other services as well as replacing belts and cleaning windshields.
Robbins noted that the employees give the vehicles a thorough review and let the customers know if anything is wrong.
The business recently started offering a service in which a cleaner can be run through the AC system to disinfect it. This service was started in the wake of the coronavirus.
DIpstix offers fair pricing and the best service, said Robbins, adding that, “We take care of you. We have a lot of customers. We stay busy.”
The business has four full-time employees and one part-time. Customers are served on a first-come, first serve basis. No appointments are needed, and the service usually only takes about 10 to 15 minutes.
“It’s really a quick process,” said Robbins.
He said he likes this line of work, adding, “I like socializing with the people when they come in.”
Robbins, who likes tinkering with cars, used to have an office job. He says what he does now is “a whole lot better.”
Discounts are offered for senior citizens, first responders, police, military and teachers. Giving those people a discount just seems like the right thing to do, he said, noting that those people have hard jobs and often don’t get enough credit. Giving them a discount just provides them with a little extra support, and they appreciate it, he said.
Every Tuesday is ladies day in which women get $5 off.
Dipstix is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. It is located at 299 Highway 30 West and can be reached at 662-534-7849.