Endless Summer Boutique in New Albany has a wide array of different clothing styles for women of all ages.
Haley Wood owns the business with her mom, Robin Culver. It is located at 510 B. W. Bankhead St. and has been open more than four years. It is one of the larger boutiques in New Albany.
A tanning salon with 19 tanning beds is also connected to the business and has been open more than 10 years.
Endless Summer Boutique offers good Southern hospitality and makes customers feel welcome.
“We want everybody to feel comfortable when they walk in,” said Wood.
Wood said Endless Summer Boutique sells a little bit of everything, including plus sizes and regular sizes.
In addition, pottery, gifts, baby accessories, jewelry and purses are sold at the business as well.
And Wood has her own line of Tastefully Tacky T-shirts that she makes. She said the T-shirt line has been a success with customers.
Endless Summer Boutique is a welcome atmosphere, and several walls inside the business are decorated with different themes. For instance, one wall has vintage records while another is covered with different types of mirrors. There is also a blue jean wall and a basket wall.
Angel wings and a rainbow are painted on the front of the business, which makes a good spot for photos.
Endless Summer Boutique is a great place to buy a gift for someone, said Wood. The business does well at Christmas because there are so many gift items to choose from. This year, there will be unique Christmas ornaments sold at the business.
Clothing and jewelry are some of the more popular items at Endless Summer Boutique, which offers layaway. Hats, bags and home décor are other items sold at the boutique. Monogramming and gift wrapping are also available.
The business has clothing that will fit any occasion whether it’s a date night, church, senior pictures or wedding photos. There is a broad spectrum of clothing styles, said Culver. If people want clothing to stand out from the crowd or simply want an outfit for work, Endless Summer Boutique has you covered.
“Whatever your style is, we’ve probably got it,” said Wood.
Wood said she tries to carry items that other boutiques do not offer. A large selection of bellbottom jeans in different styles is available as well as shorts, skirts and dresses.
The inventory is always changing at Endless Summer Boutique with new items arriving regularly. And Wood will try to get specific items that customers request.
All of the clothing in the business is under $50, said Wood, who wants to keep prices affordable. There is $10 Tuesday and free T-shirt Friday.
Endless Summer Boutique has a website, www.endlesssummerboutique.net, where customers can view inventory and make online orders.
The boutique is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The tanning salon next to the boutique offers take-home tanning, UV tanning, airbrush tanning and a massage chair.