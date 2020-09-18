Dale Franklin, owner of Franklin’s Auto in New Albany, takes pride in the vehicles he sells.
Franklin’s Auto is located at 716 Carter Ave. and sells preowned cars, trucks and SUVs.
“I handpick everyone one of them,” Franklin said. “I personally buy them myself.”
He tries to keep the prices under $20,000 on the trucks and $10,000 and under on the other vehicles. The vehicles sold at Franklin’s Auto are in excellent shape, said Franklin.
“Our motto is ‘We Take Preowned Vehicles to the Next Level,’” he said.
Franklin drives the vehicles and inspects them to make sure they are in good shape. In addition, a free warranty is provided on vehicles under 200,000 miles. The free warranty is good for 90 days or 4,500 miles, whichever comes first.
The vehicles sold at Franklin’s Auto are also detailed, and none of them have ever been wrecked. Franklin said he is very picky about what he buys to put on his lot.
“They’re all clean titles,” Franklin said, adding that he tries to sell vehicles that have only had one or two owners.
Franklin’s Auto is honest and does not pressure customers, he added.
“I grew up in New Albany,” Franklin said. “I’ve been here my whole life. When you’ve got a business your name and your reputation is everything especially in a town this size.”
He added that he has been around the vehicle business his whole life and has always had a passion for it.
His wife, Tabitha, also works with him at the business, and she basically serves as the finance manager while he is the lead salesman and buyer. They are the only two people who work at the business.
“The advantage of coming into Franklin’s Auto is that you can deal with the decision makers,” Franklin said.
He loves this business, especially dealing with the people. He noted that he has two daughters and does not put a vehicle on his lot that he would not feel comfortable with them driving. The business has a solid reputation and lots of repeat customers, he added.
Asked why customers come back to Franklin’s Auto to buy another vehicle, Tabitha said, “They know we’re honest.”
Franklin agreed, saying, “You’ve got to build trust with the customer no matter what you’re selling. What we try to do is treat people like family, treat people like we want to be treated. We don’t play games.”
Franklin’s Auto has been in business in New Albany for about three years. It has been in its current location about six months. The business also has a website, www.franklinsauto.net, which lists the inventory. There is also a Facebook page for the business, which can be reached at 662-316-1895.
Franklin’s Auto is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.