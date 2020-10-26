A new furniture factory is coming to Union County.
The furniture manufacturing facility will be located at 1101 Denmill Road in the former Emerald Home Furnishings building.
The facility will manufacture sofas, love seats, sleepers and accent chairs.
It will be called Fusion Furniture Inc., which has been in business since 2009, said Bo Robbins, president of the company.
The goal is to start producing furniture in the New Albany facility Nov. 2. It is expected to employ 150 to 180 people.
The base pay rate is $21 per hour for experienced upholsters and frame builders with an opportunity to earn over $25 per hour. All other positions will have pay at the top end of industry standards, said Robbins.
The jobs will also come with benefits such as dental, vision, health and life insurance as well as 401(k).
Fusion Furniture Inc. started in Ecru in a 40,000-square-foot facility. Robbins is originally from Myrtle and started his career in the furniture business in New Albany in 1993.
Robbins had a lifelong goal to come back to New Albany and said the timing was right. He felt as though the employee base in Union County would be strong.
The employee base here should be able to start producing quickly without having to do a lot of training. He wants to hit the ground running.
He is excited to come back to the area he grew up in and to be able to provide jobs.
The former Emerald Home Furnishings facility that Fusion Furniture will occupy is about 200,000 square feet.
Job applications are being accepted on site at 1101 Denmill Road in New Albany. People can also apply at the Ecru facility located at 957 Pontotoc County Industrial Parkway.