Rickey Gilley started working in the auto repair business when he was a teenager.
Gilley’s father, who was a really good mechanic, taught him how to work on vehicles. His dad, Bob, had a business in Myrtle for many years called Gilley’s Garage. Rickey worked with his dad at the business for 15 to 20 years.
His dad’s business was open from about 1975 to 2009. It closed after his dad died in 2009. Gilley noted that his dad worked at the business all the way up to the end of his life.
“He kept it open until he passed away,” said Gilley, who closed the business after his dad passed away.
Gilley, who grew up in Myrtle, did not plan on getting back into any automotive work at the time. He started driving a truck and delivering Master-Bilt coolers to Walgreens stores across the country. He enjoyed getting to see a lot of the country and drove to places such as Maine and Arizona.
But once he had seen much of the country, the thrill of being on the road was gone. He wanted to get back into a business where he was not traveling all the time. He then found out that a tire business that had been in New Albany since 1958 was for sale and bought it.
The business used to be called Woods OK Tire and was operated by the late Boyce Woods. Gilley said he went into the shop one day to buy some tires and ended up purchasing the business.
Now it is called Gilley’s Tire & ATV LLC, and it is located at 305 W. Bankhead St. in New Albany.
The business, which will be six years old in March, offers many services.
Tires for cars, trucks, ATVs, lawnmowers and farm equipment are sold at the business, which also fixes flats. New and used tires are available, and the business also sells rims. Other products sold at the business include ATV winches, oil-changing supplies and ATV parts.
Brand-name tires such Cooper, Falken and Goodyear are available as well as others.
Gilley’s Tire & ATV also provides many automotive services such as oil changes, alignments, brakes, tune-ups, AC repair, lift kits and computer diagnostics.
When it comes to ATVs, the business can work on axles, bearings, brakes and many other components.
Gilley enjoys running the business because it allows him to meet people and help them with their problems.
“I love New Albany,” he said, adding that the business stays busy. “We try to please the customer. We try to do the best job we can do.”
Moreover, he said Gilley’s tries to provide the services quickly so people can get on their way. Gilley’s will provide customers with free rides to their jobs if they need to leave their vehicles at the shop.
Gilley’s employs five people, and they have all been there for several years or more.
“We try to keep everything real competitive on pricing,” Gilley said, adding that free estimates are provided.
Financing options, such as 12 months same as cash, are available. There is even financing for those with poor credit.
Gilley’s Tire & ATV can be reached at 534-5069, and it is open 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday.