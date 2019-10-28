A multicolored display of hand-painted pottery in front of Glenfield Market in New Albany creates an inviting atmosphere for visitors.
A large selection of pottery is just one of many offerings at Glenfield Market, which has been in business for 20 years.
The business, located at 101 S. Glenfield Road, is owned by husband and wife Bobby and Debby Priest.
Glenfield Market has a wide array of fresh fruits and vegetables, and “everything’s first quality,” said Debby Priest.
Bobby is the third generation of his family to work in the produce business in New Albany.
“It’s just something I was born into,” he said, adding that he enjoys the business. “We know all of our customers, and they know us.”
The fruits and vegetables inside the market are impressively displayed, and it is easy to tell that all the food is very fresh.
“It makes you hungry when you come in here,” said Bobby. “Everything is top quality here.”
They grow some of the produce themselves while some of it comes from local farmers or farmers in Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Florida.
“We try to carry it all,” Bobby said. “We raise our own greens.”
Glenfield Market also carries flowers, evergreens and many seasonal items. Christmas trees will arrive about a week before Thanksgiving, and the business will also sell poinsettias.
Debby can make Christmas baskets with fresh fruit, pecans, honey and other items. The baskets, which make great gifts, can be special ordered and designed to meet different budgets.
“She’s really good with the baskets,” Bobby said.
Indianola pecans will also be sold at Glenfield Market, said Bobby, adding, “We carry a top-rated pecan.”
Seasonal pottery on display now includes Halloween items such as pumpkins, ghosts and owls. And there is pottery that can be used all year, and it comes in a variety of colors and styles.
“I like to have selection,” said Debby.
Speaking of selection, Glenfield Market carries about 12 to 15 different types of pumpkins in different shapes, sizes and colors.
“We’ve had a good year on pumpkins,” Bobby said.
Canned items, such as jams, pickled okra, quail eggs, Vidalia onion relish and peach salsa, are also available at Glenfield Market.
“A lot of people love this stuff,” Bobby said, adding that local honey is also for sale at the business. Sorghum will soon come in for the fall.
Hanging baskets, lemon trees, shrubbery and ferns are other offerings at Glenfield Market. In the next couple of weeks, Glenfield Market will get in a load of fall shrubbery.
Glenfield Market is open seven days a week. Monday through Saturday the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sunday it is open from 1-4 p.m.