Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union County has named James Grantham as administrator and CEO effective this coming Sunday.
He will replace Walter Grace, who has announced his retirement.
Grantham, who holds the same position at Baptist Memorial Hospital-Booneville, began his Baptist career as a medical technologist at Baptist Memorial Hospital -Collierville in 1999.
In 2009 he was selected as a Frank Groner Administrative Fellow while pursuing his master’s degree in health administration from the University of Memphis. During the fellowship, Grantham spent a year shadowing senior leadership and working on projects across the Baptist system.
After finishing the fellowship, he served as an assistant administrator at two Baptist Memorial hospitals, including Baptist-Union County, until becoming Baptist-Booneville’s administrator and CEO in 2012.
Two years later, he was named Baptist’s system service line administrator for clinical services, providing clinical and administrative oversight, guidance and direction for laboratory and respiratory services across the system.
A native of Star, Miss., Grantham earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from Belhaven University and a second bachelor’s degree in clinical laboratory science from the University of Mississippi Medical Center.
While serving as Baptist-Union County’s assistant administrator, he and his wife, Tonia, were very involved in the New Albany community. Tonia taught free exercise classes to a number of groups during that time and even after Grantham became Baptist-Booneville’s administrator and CEO.
“James’ dedication to Baptist is evidenced by his commitment to quality patient care and service excellence,” said Chris Anderson, vice president of Mississippi operations for Baptist Memorial Health Care. “During his time at Baptist, he has distinguished himself as a very talented leader.”