J. Morris Realty LLC of New Albany recently moved into a new building.
The real estate agency was previously located in downtown New Albany on Main Street but has now moved into the former Coldwell Banker building at 206 State Highway 15 South.
Owner and broker Jed Morris said the agency moved to the new location because it needed more space.
J. Morris Realty, which opened in 2012, represents buyers and sellers in commercial, residential and land transactions.
“We’re licensed to sell anywhere in the state,” said Morris.
J. Morris Realty has 21 real estate agents who represent a wide area in Northeast Mississippi. Other than New Albany and Union County, the agents also represent areas of Pontotoc County, Ripley, Lafayette County, Lee County, Saltillo, Booneville and Amory.
The agency also handles some commercial and residential rental properties.
“We just take care of our customers and make sure we help them find what they’re looking for,” Morris said. “We’ve got good rapport with our customers.”
The agents help the clients navigate negotiations and pricing, he added.
“We’re one of the highest performing companies in the area in terms of properties sold,” Morris said. “We’ve got experience, and we show that we can sell better than anybody else around here.”
Morris said he enjoys the real estate business because he likes working with people.
“We get to know a lot of people in the community,” he said.
J. Morris Realty can help people so they are not taken advantage of in a real estate transaction, Morris added.
Morris said New Albany and Union County are good places to live and work.
“For Mississippi I think it’s a nice small town and growing,” he said. “It’s a neat little town.”
Morris said the current real estate market in Union County and New Albany is more of a seller’s market currently.
“Our inventory is low historically,” he said. “If someone is looking to sell their property, it’s a good time.”
Morris serves on the Northeast Mississippi Board of Realtors and will be president of the board next year.
Typically, this is the time of year when the real estate market is starting to pick up, he noted.
“Our goal is to just help people find the property that they want at the market value,” he said. “We feel like we take care of our customers.”
J. Morris Real Estate can be reached at 662-538-5700.