Layoffs have been announced at Master-Bilt in New Albany.
It is unclear how many employees lost their jobs.
The following statement was released regarding the layoffs:
“The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has caused sudden, dramatic, and unexpected conditions outside of our company’s control. The major economic downturn, combined with the governmental forced closures of many of our customers, has contributed to unforeseeable conditions which forced us to make very difficult decisions and lay off a number of employees in our New Albany facility on Friday, May 1. Master-Bilt remains open for business and continues working to best support our employees and customers.”
In business for over 80 years, Master-Bilt manufactures a complete line of refrigerated coolers and freezers for commercial foodservice applications.
Master-Bilt’s markets of specialty include restaurants, institutional settings, small footprint retail and convenience stores.
Master-Bilt was recently sold by Standex Refrigerated Solutions Group of Salem, N.H. to Ten Oaks Group of Charlotte, N.C.