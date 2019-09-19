Frank Hall and his son, Dustin, love antiques and vintage items.
They operate The Little Re-Sale Shop at 716 W. Bankhead St. in New Albany.
It is an interesting business to work in because they never know what they are going to find, said Dustin.
They buy furniture from high-end estate sales in Memphis and bring it back to their New Albany business to sell. They usually bring in about two loads a week so there is always fresh merchandise.
The father and son say they have many antiques and vintage items at affordable prices. Furniture such as tables, chairs, china cabinets, bedroom suites and couches are available.
The furniture is well made and meant to last and they can also provide delivery, said Dustin. In addition to furniture, there are other items such as lamps, rugs, paintings and dishware.
Frank said The Little Re-Sale Shop, which opened about six years ago, has a good reputation for having low prices.
“Anything you buy here we'll stand behind it, especially electronics,” Dustin said.
Appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and stoves are also available.
They love New Albany, saying there are many great people in the community who make the business a success.
“We've got some amazing customers,” Frank said.
Dustin said he likes working with his dad “sometimes.”
“It's family,” he said. “You know how it is working with family. You're going to bump your heads.”
The business is fortunate to have many repeat customers, such as Tammy Courson of Hickory Flat.
Courson said she likes the store because it has a variety of merchandise at reasonable prices. She likes vintage furniture and said the merchandise at the The Little Re-Sale Shop is high quality.
“You can look at it and tell it's good stuff,” Courson said.
She also likes the fact that the business is always getting in fresh merchandise. She encourages others to shop there as well.
Dustin said the business has been blessed over the years. Frank and his wife, Kim, also own Southern Junkers located at 211 Highway 30 W. in New Albany.
Southern Junkers, which opened last November, allows people to rent booths to sell items. Frank described it as a big indoor flea market, and there are about 90 vendors at Southern Junkers.
“If you want to find something, go in there,” Courson said.
The Little Re-Sale Shop is closed Wednesday and Sunday. On Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday it is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Saturday it is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.