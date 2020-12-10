Lost River Mercantile opened this month in downtown New Albany and carries a large variety of unique merchandise.
Andrea Edgeworth is the owner of the business, which is located at 104 E. Bankhead St. next to Ciao Chow.
“I knew it was real important to get in here before Christmas,” Edgeworth said.
Prior to opening the business in New Albany, she had a shop in Holly Springs, and she also used to have a shop in Santa Fe, N.M. She has been doing this type of work for close to 40 years.
“I love what I do,” she said. “When people come in here, I want it to be an experience.”
In Santa Fe, Edgeworth was known as the gypsy cowgirl. She said her whole lifestyle is kind of free-spirited.
“There is a southwest flavor here, but we do so much more than that,” she noted.
Edgeworth also loves being in New Albany, saying, “I have gotten such a great reception from the people here. I feel like I’m home. There’s an energy in this town . . .”
Lost River Mercantile carries antiques, gourmet foods, women’s clothing and accessories, gift items, jewelry, purses, candles and a “little bit of everything,” said Edgeworth.
“I sell all kinds of gourmet food items,” she said.
Soon she will have paintings for sale from “world famous” artist Bill Baker of New Mexico.
“He’s well known in Santa Fe and Taos (New Mexico),” she said. “I’m thrilled to have that in here.”
Lost River Mercantile will also carry old Native American jewelry and bronze sculptures. She is always searching for something that is unique.
“It goes a lot deeper than money for me,” Edgeworth said. “I’ve got so many ideas for this shop.”
Trendy women’s clothing from a vendor called Calico Cotton is also sold at Lost River Mercantile.
The business will offer classes, such as the art of the Bloody Mary and how to use essential oils, said Edgeworth.
She said Mississippi is a “cool state” and her parents were from Alabama.
“I’ve always had a love for Mississippi,” said Edgeworth, who is part Chickasaw. “This is where I feel like I belong.”
She was born and raised in Lubbock, Texas, and her mom was an antique dealer. Now Edgeworth lives in an 1800s house in Holly Springs.
In the spring, she wants to start having laid back live music at Lost River Mercantile.
She loves her business’ building, which has hardwood floors, large windows and brick walls.
Edgeworth said she is just excited about being in New Albany and said there are many wonderful stores in the town.
Lost River Mercantile is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.