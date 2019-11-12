A pleasant fragrance greets customers when they visit Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. in downtown New Albany.
“We make everything in store,” said owner Magen Bynum.
The soaps have interesting names, such as Island Nectar, Cotton Candy, Volcano and Unicorn. Likewise, there are men soaps like Scene of the Grime, Woodsman and Mississippi Delta.
There is a factory in the store where soaps, candles and many other products are made.
“Anytime you come in, you’ll see us in the back making stuff,” she said, adding that customers are welcome to watch.
Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. is located at 119 W. Bankhead St. and has been open in New Albany for three years.
The business also has locations in Tupelo, Oxford and Jackson.
Bar soap, bath bombs, body butter and shower oils are a few of the other products available at the business, which is always introducing new scents.
“Every month we come out with new things,” Bynum said. “We’ve got all of our Christmas soaps that are about to debut. All of our holiday candles are coming out.”
There are about 65 different soaps in the store, she said.
“We probably introduce five to six scents a month,” Bynum said. “We add something new every month just to keep it fresh.”
The bath bombs are made with cocoa butter, shea butter, olive oil, citric acid and baking soda.
“It’s super simple,” said Bynum.
The bath bombs are dropped in the tub, and they create something like a hot oil bath.
“It makes your water turn really nice and moisturizing,” she said. “And it smells good.”
The business just introduced a doughnut bath bomb that looks just like a doughnut.
Bath salts are also good for soaking and “de-stressing from the day,” Bynum said.
Shower steamers, sugar scrubs, facial products, laundry soap and room sprays are also available. The laundry soap makes clothes smell “amazing,” she added. The shower steamers provide aroma therapy in the shower and can clear up sinus congestion, she noted.
There are even product lines for men and pets. Some of the men’s products include beard balms, beard oil and shaving soap.
All of the business’ soaps are plant based, which means they are very good for sensitive skin, Bynum said.
The scents used in the soaps do not have parabens and phthalates, Bynum said, adding, “They’re not harmful, chemical-filled scents.”
While the soaps made at the business are attractive to look at, Bynum said she is more interested in the medicinal benefits of her products.
“We want you to try it on your skin so you can feel it,” she said.
Bynum said her soap is not stripped of the oils and glycerines that are good for the skin.
“We encourage you to just try our soap and compare it,” she said. “It’s a totally different thing. You’re not going to have that greasy film on your skin.”
She said the oils from her soap are absorbed into the skin and can soften and hydrate the skin.
She loves the soap business because it allows her to use her creative mind to make new soaps and candles.
“It’s not a job for me; it’s fun,” she said.
A wide range of scents are available at Magnolia Soap & Bath Co., such as lavender, tea tree, hemp, patchouli, lemongrass and eucalyptus. There are also many floral scents, including magnolia, gardenia, peony and rose. There is even one called Baby Fresh, which offers a very clean scent.
The many products at Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. make great gifts, said Bynum, adding that everyone likes soap. It is also nice that the products are made locally, she noted. Magnolia Soap & Bath Co. takes pride in its products and uses top-notch oils and butters.
“Just give us a try,” said Bynum, adding that she will even provide people with a free sample so they can see the difference.
People can also shop online at magnoliasoapandbath.com.
The store hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.