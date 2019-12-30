Main Street Linen Company in downtown New Albany specializes in women’s clothing, jewelry and shoes.
The business, located at 105 W. Bankhead St., offers traditional, timeless and classic looks that stay in style.
“When you walk in our store, we want you to feel welcome no matter who you are or where you’re from,” said Beverly Hall, who owns the business with her daughters Jennifer Stanton and Amanda Kisor.
The business, which has been open for a year stays busy and offers great customer service, said Beverly, who is retired from a 28-year teaching career with the Union County School District.
The clothes at Main Street Linen Company are well made and comfortable and can be worn for work or play, Beverly said.
“We offer great quality merchandise,” she added.
Casual, professional and dressy clothes are available at Main Street Linen Company, which carries clothing for all seasons. New merchandise arrives on a regular basis.
Main Street Linen Company also carries the Liverpool line of blue jeans and Johnny Was embroidered tops. Other brands offered at the business include Tribal, Ivy Jane, Uncle Frank, Habitat, Faceplant Dreams pajamas, Picadilly and Nic+Zoe. The business also carries the Kendra Scott jewelry line and Amy Head cosmetics.
Casual tops, dresses, jackets, sweaters and coats are other items shoppers will find at Main Street Linen Company. Classic, comfortable shoes from brands such as Chocolat Blu and Kork-Ease, are also available. Main Street Linen Company will offer additional shoe brands in the spring.
Shoes, jewelry and purses at Main Street Linen Company coordinate with the clothes for sale at the business.
“We have something for all ages,” Beverly said.
Main Street Linen Company also carries custom candles and a line of T-shirts and artwork called Hi Yall! Made in the South.
Beverly loves running a business with her daughters, saying it is a dream come true. The business gives them an opportunity to contribute to the downtown area and get to know the people in the community, she said.
”It’s not just about business,” she said. “It’s about building relationships with your customers and trying to find things you think certain people will like.”
The business has received much support from the New Albany Main Street Association and fellow downtown merchants, she said.
“It’s a privilege to work down here,” Beverly said. “I can’t say enough about how much I enjoy being downtown.”
It’s “vitally important” for people to shop locally, Beverly said.
“When you shop online, you’re not going to get the customer service that you’re going to get in downtown stores,” she said.
Downtown merchants offer a large variety of merchandise, she added.
“New Albany’s a wonderful town,” she said. “The more people shop local, the more downtown can expand.”
Main Street Linen Company is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.