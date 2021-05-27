Tina Jordan, owner of the Mane Touch Salon & Day Spa in New Albany, says her clients are like family.
“They know everything about me, and I know everything about them,” Jordan said. “They just become my family.”
Located at 197 South Denton Road, the Mane Touch Salon & Day Spa has been open almost 20 years and offers many services.
Haircuts, styles, shampoos, perms, colors, waxing and hair extensions are among the services offered at the business. Spray tans, manicures and pedicures are also available. Men, women and children can get their hair cut at Mane Touch.
Keratin smoothing treatments are for people who have naturally curly, wavy or frizzy hair. The treatment can make the hair smooth, silky and straight for six to eight weeks.
The 10-chair-salon has nine stylists, and more help is needed, said Jordan, who says the business stays busy.
“Business has been really good,” she said.
Jordan grew up in New Albany and has been doing hair for 33 years.
“I wanted to own my own business,” she said. “We’re the best in town.”
She said Mane Touch has clients who come from places such as Holly Springs, Memphis, Southaven, Saltillo and Tupelo.
“I’ve always loved doing hair and couldn’t see myself doing anything else,” Jordan said.
She enjoys interacting with the clients and talking to them as she cuts their hair.
“We want everybody to leave happy,” Jordan said. “I have great employees.”
In fact, she said two of the stylists have been at Mane Touch since it opened 19 years ago.
Mane Touch can be reached at 662-538-3388, and the business accepts walk-ins and appointments. Gift certificates are available.
Jordan and her husband Danny attend Hillcrest Baptist Church and have four children and three granddaughters.
Mane Touch is open Tuesday through Saturday and is closed Monday.
In her spare time, Jordan enjoys keeping her grandchildren, doing arts and crafts and gardening.
“I’m always busy; I never stop,” Jordan said. “I’m always doing something.”
Owning a business can be challenging, she said.
“If you own a business, you’re never away from it,” she said. “It’s always something.”
But she really enjoys being in New Albany.
“I love new Albany,” she said. “I wouldn’t want to work anywhere else. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”