Cookies, cupcakes and casseroles are just a few of the delicious offerings available at Mary Margaret’s Bakery in New Albany.
The business located at 522 W. Bankhead St. has been open since November and specializes in homemade cakes and other treats.
“We make everything here homemade,” said owner Sandy Cameron. “We’ve had a great response from the community.”
Mary Margaret’s Bakery also offers homemade breads such as pumpkin bread and apple bread.
“We have several flavors of cookies as well,” Cameron said.
Cookies with cream filling, an old tyme molasses cookie, wedding cookies and others are available.
Fresh pimento cheese, chicken salad and a variety of casseroles are among the other tasty options at the bakery. The chicken salad can be enjoyed on a sandwich or cracker.
The casseroles make very convenient dinners for the family and only have to be put in the oven for about half an hour.
The pimento cheese and chicken salad are good for lunch and can come in a variety of sizes.
There are several tables to sit at inside the bakery, and Cameron described it as a “cozy” atmosphere.
“We try to welcome everybody and be as accommodating as we can,” Cameron said. “We are a small-town bakery.”
Mary Margaret’s Bakery can make cakes for all kinds of occasions including weddings, birthday parties for all ages and other events.
Cameron can custom make cakes with pretty much any design that people want. She noted that she has made children’s designs such as Pokemon and Elmo as well as traditional floral patterns.
Mary Margaret’s Bakery makes all flavors of cakes except caramel. However, the bakery does offer a caramel pie.
Examples of cake flavors include chocolate, red velvet and Italian cream. Mary Margaret’s Bakery can make all types of pie.
The bakery may start selling pie by the slice during lunch with flavors such as chocolate, caramel and pecan.
The tables inside the bakery provide a comfortable place for people to sit and enjoy a snack or cup of coffee.
Mary Margaret’s Bakery will soon start selling iced tea by the gallon so people can take that home with their casseroles.
Casseroles come in different sizes, and the smaller ones can feed two to four people while the larger ones feed up to around eight.
The casseroles include flavors such as Ro-tel chicken spaghetti, creamy chicken noodle casserole, beef stroganoff and tater-tot casserole.
Soups, including white chicken chili soup and chicken noodle, are available with hopes to add more soon, Cameron said. The soups make a good lunch, she noted.
The bakery is named after two people who played very important roles in Cameron’s life, including her mom, Mary.
“She wanted me to learn how to decorate cakes when my daughter was little,” Cameron said.
A family friend named Margaret Bailey taught Cameron the craft of cake decorating. Thus, the name Mary Margaret’s Bakery was created. Her mom and Margaret have both passed away, and the bakery was named in their honor.
“My mother was a good cook,” Cameron said, adding that her mom enjoyed making food pretty.
“They say you eat with your eyes first,” she said. “I like making food pretty like my mama did. We try to make things not only look pretty but taste good too. You’ve got to have the double benefit there for it to really work. And so far we seem to be accomplishing that according to what people say.”
Now, Cameron’s own daughter, Beth Kizer, helps her in the bakery. Family friend Peggy Patterson also helps out at the bakery.
When Cameron saw a bakery she would always want to stop and look at it. Her husband encouraged her to one day open a bakery of her own because it was her passion.
It is rewarding to give people a cake they really like and to see their eyes light up over something she has made, Cameron said. It is fun to watch the children get excited when they see the pretty cupcakes in the case.
Catering is another service Mary Margaret’s Bakery offers. The bakery can cater full-course meals with desserts and appetizers.
Mary Margaret’s Bakery is open Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and can be reached at 662-539-7411.