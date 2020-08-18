Three months ago it was announced that the Master-Bilt manufacturing facility in New Albany was closing down permanently, but that is no longer the case.
Refrigerated Solutions Group (RSG) has decided to continue production of the Master-Bilt BEM/BEL Endless Glass Door Merchandiser Series in New Albany.
The number of employees who will work at the facility is unknown.
“Due to strong customer demand for this product, with its market-leading features, ease of installation, and energy efficiency, RSG will continue production of the Endless Merchandiser Series,” a statement from the company says.
This will result in maintaining a more focused manufacturing footprint in the New Albany facility, the statement added.
RSG says it is an industry leader in refrigerated equipment and service.
“The RSG leadership team has worked diligently to strengthen the overall customer experience by listening to the voice of our customers, employees and the local community,” stated John Ioannou, chairman of RSG. “As a result, we made the decision to continue production of the Endless Merchandiser and to keep operating a portion of the New Albany plant. Our goal is to become a healthier long-term partner and I am proud of the decisions our team has made and am pleased with the outcome for all of our stakeholders.”
The Master-Bilt BEM/BEL Endless Merchandiser Series is used in a variety of small footprint retail and convenience stores.
The Endless series display coolers and freezers help retail operators increase sales and efficiency. Displaying more products is vital to increased sales and the BEM/BEL models have optimized front air curtains for added efficiency.
“The workforce and community support in New Albany is strong and we are excited to be able to continue with strategically focused operations at this facility,” noted Dan Hinkle, RSG chief commercial officer. “The New Albany plant will give us the best, most efficient footprint for production of this product line resulting in a win-win-win for our customers, employees and the community.”
Master-Bilt, founded in 1938, offers a complete line of coolers, freezers and refrigeration for commercial Foodservice applications. Master-Bilt’s markets of specialty include institutional settings, restaurants, small footprint retail and convenience stores.
Master-Bilt was recently sold by Standex Refrigerated Solutions Group of Salem, N.H. to Ten Oaks Group of Charlotte, N.C.